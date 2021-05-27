Woman facing reckless homicide charge after Clay County crash

An arrest warrant was issued from the bench of Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday after Joe Hubbard, 46, of Manchester, KY failed to appear for a scheduled preliminary hearing in District Court. According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident in November 2020. Deputy JR Weaver was contacted by Sheriff Paul Hays concerning a tip the Sheriff had received about a white truck driving on the wrong side of the road as it left the Frostyette in Sand Gap, KY. Deputy Weaver and Sheriff Hays arrived at the scene and both observed a white male slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Ranger sitting just barely off the northbound side of US Hwy 421. The keys were in the ignition of the Ford Ranger and the male had one foot on the clutch and one foot on the brake. Deputy Weaver secured the gearshift in Park and attempted to wake the male several times before he finally awoke. The male was identified as Joe Hubbard. Deputy Weaver described Hubbard at the time as having pin point pupils, slurred speech and very lethargic movements. Hubbard was given a field sobriety test and presented HGN at maximum deviation, onset of nystagmus prior to 45 degrees and a lack of smooth pursuit. During the walk and turn test Hubbard had difficulty maintaining balance, and raised his arms several times on the way out and back. Hubbard did not perform a proper turn at the end of the first nine steps. On the one-leg-stand test Hubbard swayed while balancing and used his arms out from his side to keep balance. A search of Hubbard’s vehicle revealed a glass pipe with white residue and a gabapentin pill. Hubbard was placed under arrest and agreed to have his blood drawn at the Jackson County Detention Center.