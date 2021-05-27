newsbreak-logo
Woman facing reckless homicide charge after Clay County crash

By WDKY News Staff
foxlexington.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WDKY) – A woman is facing charges after a deadly crash in Clay County. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon, shortly after 4, on Big Creek Road, near KY 149, in the Manchester area. According to Kentucky State Police, 27-year-old Jenna R. Hubbs, of Corbin, was driving a...

foxlexington.com
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Eastern Kentucky man alive following horrific crash - 6 p.m.

After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants. Updated: 13 hours ago. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants.
Clay County, KYclayconews.com

Police respond to Coyote complaint on Mothers Day in Clay County, Kentucky

MANCHESTER, KY - On Mothers Day May 9, 2021 a family on Curry Branch Road called 911 Dispatch in Clay County after locating a coyote in their back yard. When Mike Peracchio called 911 he learned that Clay County Dispatch had already received a call after the male coyote which was injured had previously been found in the ditch line on Curry Branch Road near the Peracchio home by a passerby who realized that the wounded animal was a possible threat to any pedestrian(s) on the road that may have tried to comfort or pet it.
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Viral Kentucky YouTuber nearly dies when .50-cal gun blows up in his face on camera

A “freak accident” on camera nearly killed a former Kentucky State Police trooper who now runs a viral YouTube page with 1.83 million subscribers. Scott DeShields was shooting a fire hydrant — which was set up at the end of his gun range — with a Serbu RN-50, a .50-caliber rifle, when the gun exploded. Pieces punctured his throat and hit him in the eye, he said.
Kentucky Statenolangroupmedia.com

KSP to honor fallen troopers

On Friday May 14, 2021 at 10:30 am, Kentucky State Police Post 11 will be placing a wreaths at the grave sites of Trooper Elmer Mobley JR., and Trooper John Hutchinson, to honor their service to the Commonwealth. Trooper Elmer Mobley, JR, age 33, was fatally injured May 28, 1964,...
Kentucky Stateclayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 11 Honors Fallen Troopers

LONDON, KY – On Friday May 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11 will be placing a wreaths at the grave sites of Trooper Elmer Mobley JR., and Trooper John Hutchinson, to honor their service to the Commonwealth. Trooper Elmer Mobley, JR, age 33, was fatally injured...
Kentucky StateWSAZ

COVID in Ky. | 285 new cases, 6 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said COVID cases continue to trend downward as more Kentuckians get vaccinated. More than 1.9 million residents had received at least a first vaccine dose as of Monday. Lewis County in eastern Kentucky is among counties with the least number of residents vaccinated.
Clay County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Byrd charged on multiple warrants

On May 6, 2021 at approximately 12:15 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Donny Byrd, 32 of Woodbine Road. The arrest occurred at a residence off of Woodbine Road when Sheriff Robinson received information that the subject was staying at a residence that also had an active Kentucky Emergency Protection Order. Upon arrival, Sheriff Robinson came into contact with the subject and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch showed that the subject had numerous warrants for his arrest in Jackson County and Clay County.
Clay County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Bowling charged on warrant

Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on May 5, 2021 at approximately 8:30 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested Joseph Stewart, 38 of Sol Hollow. The arrest occurred on Crane Creek Road when Chief Jones came into contact with the subject and through acknowledgment of the Kentucky Warrant System knew that the above mentioned subject had an active warrant for his arrest out of Laurel County. The subject was placed under arrest without incident.
Clay County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Xanax bar warning!

AdventHealth Manchester (AHM) and Clay County Sheriff Department would like to issue a warning to the community due to the recent increase in overdoses from the street drug known as “Xanax bars.”. AdventHealth Manchester has experienced 10 patients present to the Emergency Room within a two-day span with an overdose...
Manchester, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Arrest Warrant Issued for Manchester Man for Jackson County Charges

An arrest warrant was issued from the bench of Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday after Joe Hubbard, 46, of Manchester, KY failed to appear for a scheduled preliminary hearing in District Court. According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident in November 2020. Deputy JR Weaver was contacted by Sheriff Paul Hays concerning a tip the Sheriff had received about a white truck driving on the wrong side of the road as it left the Frostyette in Sand Gap, KY. Deputy Weaver and Sheriff Hays arrived at the scene and both observed a white male slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Ranger sitting just barely off the northbound side of US Hwy 421. The keys were in the ignition of the Ford Ranger and the male had one foot on the clutch and one foot on the brake. Deputy Weaver secured the gearshift in Park and attempted to wake the male several times before he finally awoke. The male was identified as Joe Hubbard. Deputy Weaver described Hubbard at the time as having pin point pupils, slurred speech and very lethargic movements. Hubbard was given a field sobriety test and presented HGN at maximum deviation, onset of nystagmus prior to 45 degrees and a lack of smooth pursuit. During the walk and turn test Hubbard had difficulty maintaining balance, and raised his arms several times on the way out and back. Hubbard did not perform a proper turn at the end of the first nine steps. On the one-leg-stand test Hubbard swayed while balancing and used his arms out from his side to keep balance. A search of Hubbard’s vehicle revealed a glass pipe with white residue and a gabapentin pill. Hubbard was placed under arrest and agreed to have his blood drawn at the Jackson County Detention Center.
Clay County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Beech Creek WMA & Bert Combs Lake (Clay County) Closure

Boat access to Bert Combs Lake is currently unavailable due to the closure of the boat ramp access road. Any trailered boat will be unable to launch from the area. The parking lot at the end of Bert T Combs Lake Road is open, creating access to Beech Creek Wildlife Management Area and allowing kayaks, canoes, and other small watercraft to be carried to the water. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is working with the city of Manchester to re-open boat access as soon as possible.
Kentucky Statesam1039.com

One Person Flown Out To Hospital After Manchester Crash

Several agencies in Clay County were called to a crash Saturday afternoon. The Manchester Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Manchester Fire Department, Clay County EMS and Air Evac Life-Team responded to a two-car collision after receiving a call from a passerby. Once there, Clay County EMS provided pre-hospital care before the victims were taken to Advent Health Manchester. One person was flown to a nearby Level 1 Trauma Center for their injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Kentucky Statewymt.com

KY 66 in Clay County set to close Thursday, May 6th

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that a portion of KY 66 will close on Thursday, May 6. KY 66 will be closed at mile points 32.85 – 32.95 in Oneida. The road will be closed due to construction and road realignment. Drivers will...