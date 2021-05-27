Lexington officials announce new voucher program to help end homelessness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – Lexington took another step toward ending homelessness on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton announced 76 new federally funded Emergency Housing Vouchers:. “Over a period of many years, Lexington has worked hard to put a roof over the heads of people who are experiencing homelessness, and we have had considerable success,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Today’s announcement will get us close to our goal of effectively eliminating homelessness, and bring much-needed long-term stabilization to families hit hard by the pandemic.”foxlexington.com