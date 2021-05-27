Lexington officials announce new voucher program to help end homelessness

First, I am vaccinated. Second, I am glad that I am protected against death and even serious illness. However, I don’t want even a mild case of the COVID-19 virus. Since the easing of the mask mandate, I am even more reluctant to go out. How can I tell if a person without a mask has been vaccinated or if they find wearing a mask inconvenient? So, I will continue to use the grocery stores’ drive-through pickup service, order out from restaurants, and shop online. When I absolutely have to go out, I will continue to wear my mask. I will host family and friends at my home that I know have been vaccinated.