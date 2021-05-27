newsbreak-logo
Yellen says economic recovery likely to be 'bumpy'

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that the economic recovery is going to be "bumpy" with high inflation readings likely to last through the end of this year. But Yellen insisted that the inflation pressures will be temporary and if they do threaten to become embedded in the...

