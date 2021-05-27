Yellen says economic recovery likely to be 'bumpy'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that she expects the current higher inflation rates will last for another several months but will be temporary. "My judgment right now is that the recent inflation that we have seen will be temporary. It's not something that's endemic," Yellen said at a hearing held by a House Appropriations subcommittee. "I expect it to last, however, for several more months, and to see high annual rates of inflation through the end of this year."