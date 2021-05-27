Cancel
Sixers ban season-ticket holder who dumped popcorn on Westbrook

By Dan Mennella
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Philadelphia 76ers have responded after a fan emptied a bucket of popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook as he made his way toward the locker room for further evaluation of an injury on Wednesday night. The season-ticket holder behind the classless act has been banned from Wells Fargo...

