Sleeping Giant has decided not to open the zipline this summer, according to a Tuesday letter sent out by owner Nick Piazza. “Our promise to Park County was always centered on the ski season and, while we regret we will not take part in what by all accounts should be an incredible tourist season, our review of the winter season suggested to us that we need more depth on our management team and focus on infrastructure development projects if we want to get to the quality level we want to reach at Sleeping Giant,” Piazza wrote.