The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the worst teams in baseball, and after watching Thursday’s game against the Chicago Cubs, that should come as a surprise to no one. Baseball fans were basically in a state of shock after Pirates first baseman Will Craig got baited by the Cubs’ Javy Baez into a virtually unheard of first-to-home rundown with two outs and a runner on second. Craig, for some unknown reason, decided to chase after Baez on the way to home after a routine grounder to third instead of simply stepping on first and ending the inning.