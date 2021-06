Christine Michele is one of the premier vocalists in the Coachella Valley. She competed in the annual Open Call talent competition at the McCallum Theatre, and performs regularly with her two cover bands, Chrissy and Matt, and Christine and the Lost Keys. You can catch her and the Lost Keys on Friday, May 21, at Coachella Valley Brewing Co., 30640 Gunther St., in Thousand Palms; learn more at www.facebook.com/christineandthelostkeys. Michele is the latest to take The Lucky 13; here are her answers.