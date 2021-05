There once was a time that the Brewers were full of former Royals players, but they’re down to only two in their position player group (Lorenzo Cain and Manny Piña) and just one on the pitching staff (Brad Boxberger). They’re probably better for it, but they’ve just sort of treaded water this season on the backs of some incredible pitching, which I’ll get to in a minute and an offense that seems to have the ability to score a lot, but just hasn’t. They’ve been as many as seven games over .500, last on May 1 and as many as two games under.