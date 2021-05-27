Omni Senior Living again gets negative response to proposed Berea facility
BEREA, Ohio -- Residents again came out in force to oppose a large, 140-unit senior living facility proposed for 2 acres adjacent to Coe Lake in Berea’s Historic District. Patrick Finley, founder and chairman of Omni Senior Living, re-introduced himself and his company at the May 26 Building and Zoning Committee meeting. It was Omni Senior Living’s third appearance before the Berea community to try to convince residents that its Vitalia senior residences are a good fit.www.cleveland.com