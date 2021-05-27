Head-Scratching Trailer For M.Night Shyamalan’s Latest Thriller OLD

"The police are looking for you." Opening this week in cinemas in the UK is this week is this intense British thriller titled Surge, set in London following a man who begins to fall apart over 24 hours. This premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year and was instantly compared to Joker, but it doesn't really have that kind of vibe. Surge "is a stripped back thriller about a man who goes on a bold and reckless journey of self-liberation." Ben Whishaw stars, with Ellie Haddington and Jasmine Jobson. It's an eerie, slow burn film that builds to a boil and tries to make a point, but overall feels muddled in its attempts to make that point. But it is uncomfortable filmmaking and tries be honest so I respect that it gives us something more than just another expected story. This trailer came out months ago but we just caught up with it now.