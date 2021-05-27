newsbreak-logo
Head-Scratching Trailer For M.Night Shyamalan’s Latest Thriller OLD

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe got the first look at M.Night Shyamalan‘s Old with a Big Game Spot at the 2021 Super Bowl. Now comes a full trailer for Shyamalan’s thriller – and boy, does this look like a head-scratcher. The trailer gets across a real sense of tone without giving away too much...

Gael Garcia Bernal
Rufus Sewell
Thomasin Mckenzie
Vicky Krieps
Ken Leung
Shyamalan
M. Night Shyamalan
Alex Wolff
Aaron Pierre
Moviesfilmpulse.net

Prano Bailey-Bond’s Horror-Thriller CENSOR Gets a Trailer

Magnet has released the trailer for Censor, co-written and directed by Prano Bailey-Bond. Niamh Algar plays a film censor in the 1980s whose tragic memories are resurfaced after being assigned a particularly disturbing title to review. Censor will be in theaters June 11th and on VOD platforms June 18th. Film...
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Edgar Wright Teases Psychological Thriller ‘Last Night In Soho’ Ahead Of Tuesday’s Trailer

While it may have seemed easy at one point to predict Edgar Wright’s career trajectory, now it’s not so simple. With films as varied as Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Baby Driver, Wright has proven himself one of the most versatile directors around. And now with Last Night in Soho he’s giving us something completely different from the rest: a psychological thriller.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Netflix's The Ice Road Trailer Puts Liam Neeson's Latest Mission on Thin Ice

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Ice Road. This is the latest action flick with Liam Neeson at the center of it. Neeson was once a man known for his more serious roles in movies such as Schindler's List, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Gangs of New York. But Taken changed all of that more than a decade ago, altering the course of his career entirely. Now, he's one of Hollywood's go-to action guys. In this case, Neeson is in the harsh snow-covered terrain of Canada. Instead of carving out a path of revenge, he's going full-on Ice Road Truckers for a treacherous rescue mission packed with action and danger.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Old Trailer

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Peacock’s new thriller series Dr. Death gets a trailer

Peacock has released a trailer for the limited thriller series Dr. Death. Based on Wondery’s hit podcast of the same name, the series follows Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a neurosurgeon who comes under the suspicion of two fellow doctors (Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater) and a Dallas prosecutor (AnnaSophia Robb) when the patients entering his operating room for routine spinal surgery are maimed or left dead; check it out here …
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer For The Upcoming WWII Thriller THE AUSCHWITZ ESCAPE

Signature Entertainment has released a trailer for an upcoming World War II thriller The Auschwitz Escape. It tells the harrowing true story of two young Slovak Jews who actually escaped the hellish concentration camp, Auschwitz. This is a story that I actually wasn’t familiar with until I saw this trailer and I’m looking forward to learning more about it.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Russian horror-thriller Superdeep gets a trailer and poster from Shudder

Shudder has released a trailer for writer-director Arseny Syuhin’s upcoming horror-thriller Superdeep which follows a small research team as they explore a borehole in Russia, disturbing the greatest threat humanity has ever faced; check out the trailer below, along with the official poster and synopsis…. The Kola Superdeep borehole is...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Creepy Trailer For Shudder's Strange Dark Irish Horror Thriller CAVEAT

Shudder has released a trailer for its interesting and strange Irish mystery horror-thriller Caveat. The movie was written and directed by Damian Mc Carthy, who is making his feature directorial debut after making a number of short films. It looks like he made one hell of a creepy horror flick with some fun horror imagery, especially that rabbit drummer thing… what the hell!?
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer for the Mountain Climbing Thriller MAGIC MOUNTAINS

This is a trailer for an upcoming indie mountain climbing thriller from the Netherlands titled Magic Mountains. The movie comes from writer and director Urszula Antoniak (Nothing Personal, Code Blue, and Beyond Words). The film has a mysterious setup, and it looks like it’ll be interesting to watch unfold. The...
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Unhinged UK Thriller 'Surge' Starring Ben Whishaw

"The police are looking for you." Opening this week in cinemas in the UK is this week is this intense British thriller titled Surge, set in London following a man who begins to fall apart over 24 hours. This premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year and was instantly compared to Joker, but it doesn't really have that kind of vibe. Surge "is a stripped back thriller about a man who goes on a bold and reckless journey of self-liberation." Ben Whishaw stars, with Ellie Haddington and Jasmine Jobson. It's an eerie, slow burn film that builds to a boil and tries to make a point, but overall feels muddled in its attempts to make that point. But it is uncomfortable filmmaking and tries be honest so I respect that it gives us something more than just another expected story. This trailer came out months ago but we just caught up with it now.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Teaser Trailer For The Darren Aronofsky Produced Boxing Thriller CATCH THE FAIR ONE

A trailer has been released for an upcoming boxing thriller titled Catch the Fair One, which is be produced by Darren Aronofsky and Nomadland producer Mollye Asher. The film stars professional Native American boxer Kali Reis in her first role. She is known for competing in the first female boxing match ever televised. She is also the first Native American fighter to win the International Boxing Association middleweight crown.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Could Last Night in Soho be Edgar Wright’s leap to greatness?

Tom Jolliffe looks at the exciting prospects for Last Night in Soho, and a potential leap up the pantheon for Edgar Wright…. Edgar Wright has been delivering nuggets of fried gold for over 20 years now. A rambunctious industry upstart got his start young, and had been in the game even before breaking out with the ever enjoyable sitcom, Spaced. His cohesion with Simon Pegg, and additionally, Nick Frost, spread into his movies. For his first two outings, they stayed together, delivering a perfect comedy/horror blend in Shaun of the Dead. It was light, pure entertainment, and filled with quotable lines as any fan of the aforementioned Spaced would come to expect. That love of film also shone through in a film laced with homage and references (as Spaced of course was). It continued with Hot Fuzz which turned its gaze onto the action genre (with a dash of The Wicker Man thrown in among others).
Movies/Film

‘Infinite’ Trailer: The Mark Wahlberg Reincarnation Action Flick Heads to Paramount+ in June

Mark Wahlberg is a reincarnated action hero in the Infinite trailer. This Antoine Fuqua-directed sci-fi movie was originally meant for theaters, but now it’s headed directly to Paramount+ as the nascent streaming service tries to build up subscribers. Here, Wahlberg plays a character who learns he has lived a whole bunch of past lives – and he’s not alone. Watch the Infinite trailer below.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones & All’ Cannibalism Film Adds Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloe Sevigny, Mark Rylance & More

So, we just heard, Luca Guadagnino is no longer ‘focused” on the “Call Me By Your Name” sequel, and while that sounds fine and all, it’s likely because of all the troubles that have befallen Armie Hammer, the subject of various sexual misconduct allegations. So, it’s clear that Guadagnino is excited about his new film, “Bones & All,” and a press release for the film notes that production has begun today.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton Rumored For Spider-Man: No Way Home Cameo

Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home was confirmed to be leaning on the multiverse when Jamie Foxx’s Electro was announced to be returning, the only villain to have ever appeared in any of the previous seven live-action blockbusters that hasn’t been linked with a comeback is James Franco’s Harry Osborn, which is probably to do with the sexual misconduct allegations hanging over the actor’s head.
MoviesDeadline

Luca Guadagnino On Reuniting With Timothée Chalamet, Moving Away From ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel & Adding Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon Green And More To His First U.S. Film ‘Bones And All’

EXCLUSIVE: On lunch break Thursday in the first day of shooting of his first U.S.-set film Bones And All, director Luca Guadagnino talked about seizing the chance to reunite with Call Me By Your Name cohorts Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg, latter of whom he added to cast along with André Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloe Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese (the Guadagnino-created HBO series We Are Who We Are), and David Gordon Green — yes, the Halloween director. They join previously announced Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance.