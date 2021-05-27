newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Yellowstone Officials Look For Touron Who Got Close To Grizzlies

By Courtney
Posted by 
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every single year man, people go to Yellowstone and other national parks and get too dang close to the wildlife. Case in point, this touron right here decided she wanted to get close enough to these grizzlies that she could almost touch them. If you know anything about her, please contact authorities.

983thesnake.com
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Grizzlies#National Parks#Wildlife#County Health Rankings#Yellowstone Officials#Cubs#Roaring Mountain#Man#Unleaded Regular Gasoline#Gas#Brown Hair#Contact Authorities#Tragedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalseastidahonews.com

Hiker injured by grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — A visitor to Yellowstone National Park received injuries from a grizzly bear while hiking alone Friday. Park officials say the 39-year-old man, who has not been identified, was hiking on the Beaver Ponds Trail near Mammoth Hot Springs. The attack occurred approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead that originates from the Old Gardiner Road, according to a park news release.
AnimalsPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

Yellowstone Biologists Begin Grizzly Bear Trapping

Biologists in Yellowstone National Park are set to begin capturing grizzly bears in the near future. Park officials say the efforts are required under the Endangered Species Act in order to monitor bear populations in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. "Capture operations can include a variety of activities, but all areas...
Traveloilcity.news

Yellowstone officials: Plan ahead, recreate responsibly

Officials with the National Park Service are sharing information and encouraging visitors to the park to plan ahead and enjoy the park responsibly, with the summer tourist season fast approaching. “Summer is Yellowstone’s most popular season,” park officials said in an online statement, posted May 24, 2021. “Expect long lines...
AnimalsPosted by
104.7 KISS FM

Driver Doesn’t Slow Down and Spooks Bison in Yellowstone

In case you aren't aware, when you're in Yellowstone, it belongs to the wildlife and you're just a guest. One driver through the park apparently forgot this reality as new video shows their car not yielding to bison crossing the road and spooking a calf. According to the video description,...
Animalsoilcity.news

Yellowstone hiker injured in reported grizzly attack Friday morning

Yellowstone National Park officials have released preliminary information about a reported grizzly attack in the Mammoth Hot Springs area of the park. Yellowstone officials say that the attack happened during the mornign hours of Friday, May 28, 2021. A 39-year-old hiker is said to have sustained injuries from a bear while hiking on the Beaver Ponds Trail.
AnimalsHuffingtonPost

Yellowstone Rangers Investigating Ill-Conceived Grizzly Bear Photoshoot

Rangers at Yellowstone National Park are investigating an incident that could have easily turned grisly. Viral video from May 10 shows an unidentified woman approaching a mother grizzly bear and her two cubs at the park’s Roaring Mountain. The video ― posted by witness Darcie Addington, who did not know the woman ― shows the woman holding up her phone, apparently taking photos of the bears.
AnimalsNew York Post

Tourist sought for approaching Yellowstone bear for a photo

Authorities are hunting for a clueless tourist who came within feet of a massive grizzly bear just to snag a souvenir photo in Yellowstone National Park. The intense viral footage — shot earlier this month by another tourist in a parking lot at Roaring Mountain inside the Wyoming park — shows an unidentified woman holding her phone as she stands close to the female grizzly.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Yellowstone: Woman charged at by grizzly bear after approaching animal and its cubs

US park rangers have launched an investigation after a woman was filmed being charged at by a female grizzly bear protecting her two cubs.Footage of the incident in Yellowstone National Park shows the animal briefly running towards the woman, who reportedly approached the bear in order to take a photo.Rangers are attempting to trace her after she appeared to break a rule prohibiting visitors from coming within 100 yards of bears at all times. View this post on Instagram A post...
AnimalsPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Park Officials At Yellowstone Shooting Wolves With Paintballs

In an effort to control wolf populations during heavy tourist months, wildlife officials at Yellowstone National Park are using force, but not the kind one might think. Park officers at the world's first national park are combating unwanted tourist and wolf interactions with guns. The projectiles from these guns are filled with gelatin and dye, instead of lead.
Animalsyellowstoneinsider.com

First 2021 Yellowstone bear incident reported

The first 2021 Yellowstone bear incident has been reported to National Park Service officials, as a solo hiker was attacked while hiking on Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs. The incident happened yesterday morning (May 28). A 39-year-old male was hiking alone when he encountered what he believed to...
AnimalsPosted by
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Yellowstone Tourist Tries To Get Eaten 1st Day Park Opens

Watch the video below, unfortunately, it isn't anything too surprising. A tourist gets rushed by a bear shortly after Yellowstone National Park is opened. Seriously? Day one and this is already happening. This is going to be an interesting year as once again tourists prove they are not smarter than the animals.
Idaho Falls, IDeastidahonews.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Elk hits vehicle in Yellowstone Park while running from wolf

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – An elk hit a vehicle in Yellowstone National Park while being chased by a wolf and the whole thing was caught on camera. A 17-second video sent to EastIdahoNews.com at 1:39 Saturday afternoon shows an elk at a dead run smacking into a white SUV driving through the park. The SUV appears undamaged and continues moving forward but the collision knocks the elk unconscious. It collapses in the middle of the road before a black wolf appears out of the trees charging toward it.
Animalsexplorebigsky.com

Yellowstone pressing charges following bear encounter

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/26/21. If you’ve been to Yellowstone National Park, you’ve probably noticed the signage and educational brochures asking visitors to stay 25 yards away from all large animals—bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes—and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. On May 10, a video captured by another visitor caught a woman clearly disobeying these rules. As she approached the mother bear and her cubs in the Roaring Mountain area of the park, the mother bear appeared distressed and bluff charged the woman. The National Park Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman in order to press charges. She is described as in her mid-30s, with brown hair and wearing black clothing. If you have information that could help, you’re asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch: call/text: 888-653-0009; online: www.nps.gov/ISB; email: nps_isb@nps.gov.