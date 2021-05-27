Dennis Manoloff on whether Chiefs or Bills are Browns’ biggest AFC threat; Dennis Gates on CSU hoops on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE

The Browns are set up for a long run at the top of the NFL. The Browns’ current roster is pretty young, averaging just 24.8 years old. That puts the team in a three-way tie at 8th with the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons as one of the youngest teams in the NFL. This is a good sign for the Browns and their fans. If Cleveland can continue to keep their age down but be successful, then they can turn into a legitimate threat nearly every year for some time. Great teams don’t rebuild, if they have great management, they reload and if the Browns are able to refresh their roster every so often, then they’ll be able to be one of those teams.