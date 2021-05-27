8th LNG-powered behemoth joins CMA CGM’s fleet

CMA CGM Air Cargo has announced it will add three more destinations to its scheduled cargo network from Liège, for the first time including markets in Asia. The air cargo subsidiary of French shipping giant CMA CGM said that it would offer services from the Belgian hub to Dubai World Central, Istanbul New, and Beirut. Flights to the United Arab Emirates are due to start on May 19, 2021, while the other two will commence "over the next few weeks". The cargo operator said the services would be coordinated with its existing routes to Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson, Chicago O'Hare, and New York JFK, allowing customers to transship goods between the US and the Middle East.