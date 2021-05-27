8th LNG-powered behemoth joins CMA CGM’s fleet

The Global Maritime Containerization Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Maritime Containerization research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Maritime Containerization Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) (China), CMA CGM SA (France), Agility Logistics (Kuwait), SSA Marine Inc. (USA), Transport Corporation of India Ltd (India), Amerijet International Inc. (US), A.P. Moller-Maersk Group (Denmark), APL Limited (USA), Dubai Ports World Limited (UAE), Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (Switzerland), Metro Ports (USA), American Stevedoring Incorporated (USA), China Shipping Container Lines Company Limited (China), Evergreen Marine Corp Ltd (Taiwan), Evergreen Shipping Agency Corp (USA), Exel PLC (US), Gati Ltd (India) operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.