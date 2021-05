Each emergency fund option has its pros and cons. The key is finding the one that fits your financial situation. For years, the standard recommendation was to have three to six months of living expenses in your emergency fund. If you lost your job, you'd presumably have enough to get by until you found another. Not everyone agrees, as some think a 12-month emergency fund is more prudent. That idea became even more popular as the COVID-19 pandemic left many out of work for a long time.