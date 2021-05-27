Surprising Trailer For Edgar Wright’s LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie & Matt Smith
Movies In Focus has to admit that this trailer for Edgar Wright's Last Night In Soho took me by surprise. I wasn't expecting the tone to be so serious or the visuals to be so striking. It looks like a real change of pace for Wright who seems to be giving this psychological horror film a real giallo feel – using a lot of reds and neon. Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie and Matt Smith star along 1960s icons Terence Stamp and the late Diana Rigg.