Surprising Trailer For Edgar Wright’s LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie & Matt Smith

By Niall Browne
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovies In Focus has to admit that this trailer for Edgar Wright‘s Last Night In Soho took me by surprise. I wasn’t expecting the tone to be so serious or the visuals to be so striking. It looks like a real change of pace for Wright who seems to be giving this psychological horror film a real giallo feel – using a lot of reds and neon. Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie and Matt Smith star along 1960s icons Terence Stamp and the late Diana Rigg.

