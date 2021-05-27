Nor’easter to slam dunk Lake Erie bonanza: NE Ohio fishing report for weekend of May 28-31

CLEVELAND-- It’s a good thing grills don’t need electricity. The start of the 2021 Memorial Day weekend began with strong winds and foul weather that left thousands of residents in Cuyahoga County without power. But as the gloomy skies and strong winds of Saturday morning marched their way out of the area, Northeast Ohioans could look toward the rest of the long holiday weekend with some optimism. And not just because of the weather.