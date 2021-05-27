newsbreak-logo
Nor’easter to slam dunk Lake Erie bonanza: NE Ohio fishing report for weekend of May 28-31

By D'Arcy Egan
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bob Hanko at Cranberry Creek Marina in Huron said it best on social media Thursday morning. “Just when the walleye bite was getting good again after our little midge hatch, Mother Nature is going to shut us down for the weekend. (The National Weather Service Marine Forecast for Lake Erie) now has a gale warning up for Friday night. A gale warning is issued when wind speeds exceed 30 knots, for those who didn’t know.

