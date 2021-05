HAMMOND, La. — The Central Arkansas softball team returned to North Oak Park for two games in the Southland Conference Tournament on Saturday. The Bears defeated the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks in the first game of the day, 5-4, before they fell to the McNeese Cowgirls, 1-0, in the conference championship. UCA is the 2021 Southland Conference Runner-Up and had 5 members named to the SLC All-Tournament Team. Kaylyn Shepherd, Cylla Hill, Kristen Whitehouse, Mary Kate Brown, and Kayla Beaver were all selected to the all-tournament team.