newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Teaser For Paul Verhoeven’s Religious Thriller BENEDETTA As It Scores Distribution In The US, UK & Ireland

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe knew that Paul Verhoeven‘s Benedetta was in the official selection at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, screening in competition sometime between July 6-17 2021 and that a French release was set for 9 July 2021. Now comes news that IFC Films has picked-up the US distribution rights for the erotic thriller, while MUBI will distribute the film across cinemas in the UK and Ireland.

www.moviesinfocus.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Verhoeven
Person
Charlotte Rampling
Person
Virginie Efira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Cannes Film Festival#Film News#Uk Ireland#French#Ifc Films#Mubi#Thriller Benedetta#Trailer#Cinemas#Stars#Book#True Events#Tuscany#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesFirst Showing

Sultry First Trailer for Paul Verhoeven's Lesbian Nuns Film 'Benedetta'

"God has put this girl in your path." Pathe in France has unveiled the first full trailer for Paul Verhoeven's sultry film Benedetta, already infamously known as the "lesbian nuns" film. This was originally supposed to premiere at last year's Cannes Film Festival (before it was cancelled), but now rescheduled to premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival instead (in July instead of May). The film is also already set to open in July in France, though no US release is set yet. A 15th-century nun at a convent in Tuscany, Italy suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a companion, and the relationship between the two women develops into a romantic love affair. Belgian actress Virginie Efira stars as Benedetta Carlini, also with Daphne Patakia as Bartolomea, Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson, Olivier Rabourdin, Hervé Pierre, Clotilde Courau, and Guilaine Londez. This intensely sultry trailer also comes with an eye-catching new poster - oh my! This looks amazing. Hilarious, but still, it's going to rock Cannes this July.
MoviesMUBI

Rushes: Paul Verhoeven's "Benedetta," David Cronenberg Returns, Senses of Cinema

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. The great Belgian cinematographer Willy Kurant has died. During his illustrious career, Kurant worked on films including Agnès Varda's The Creatures, Jean-Luc Godard's Masculin Feminin, and Orson Welles' The Immortal Story. David Cronenberg has...
MoviesMiddletown Press

IFC Films Buys Paul Verhoeven's 'Benedetta' Ahead of Cannes Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has struck early, nabbing North American rights to “Benedetta” ahead of the erotic thriller’s premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film has drawn interest from a number of distributors due in part to its pedigree. “Benedetta” is directed by a master of the form, Paul Verhoeven, who previously oversaw “Basic Instinct,” “Total Recall” and “Black Book.” It marks Verhoeven’s first directorial effort since his 2016 film “Elle,” which premiered in competition at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and earned an Oscar nomination for its star Isabelle Huppert.
MoviesFirst Showing

New Amazon Teaser for 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' Movie

"You are the bravest person I know!" Amazon has unveiled an official teaser for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the movie musical based on the beloved stage musical that premiered in the UK on West End in 2017. This is also announcing that 20th Century will no longer release this in theaters (originally set for February this year), instead they've sold it off to Amazon to debut streaming this September. The film is about a teenager from Sheffield, England who desperately wants to be a drag queen. With the help of his mum and friends, he overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness to become a young drag queen. Newcomer Max Harwood stars as Jamie, with a cast including Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production’s director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director. This looks like a gloriously jubilant and fun film, just a bit sad it's not opening in theaters anymore.
Moviesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'The French Dispatch' starring Lyna Khoudri up for Palme d'Or at Cannes

May 29—DUBAI — US filmmaker Wes Anderson's critically lauded "The French Dispatch," starring French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri, is up for the prestigious Palme d'Or at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, it's been announced. The film will be competing against "Annette," a musical film by French director Leos Carax that...
MoviesComing Soon!

Last Night in Soho Teaser Previews Edgar Wright’s Psychological Thriller

Focus Features has finally released the first footage for director Edgar Wright’s long-delayed psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, confirming that the full trailer will officially be arriving tomorrow. Originally scheduled for a 2020 release, the film has been delayed two times now due to the ongoing pandemic and is currently slated to arrive in theaters on October 22, 2021.
Public SafetyHollywood News

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.thehollywoodnews.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
Movieslwlies.com

A powerful new film traces the campaign to lift Ireland’s abortion ban

Aideen Kane, Lucy Kennedy and Maeve O’Boyle’s documentary The 8th may be filmed in English, but in many ways protest is its primary language. Charting the months leading up to the 2018 referendum to overturn Ireland’s controversial Eighth Amendment, which for almost 35 years had effectively criminalised abortion, the film is marked throughout by the voice of the people. Colourful placards plastered with equally colourful slogans (“Get your rosaries off my ovaries”) fill the screen, while angry chants of “Repeal the Eighth” echo through city squares, screamed over and over by impassioned crowds.
TV ShowsCollider

Steven Soderbergh’s Star-Studded Crime Thriller ‘No Sudden Move’ Gets First Teaser, Images, and HBO Max Release Date

The first teaser trailer for director Steven Soderbergh’s highly anticipated new crime thriller No Sudden Move has been released, as it’s also been announced that the movie will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18th. Written by Ed Solomon – co-writer of the Bill & Ted movies and the tremendously talented screenwriter behind Soderbergh’s underrated HBO thriller Mosaic – the film takes place in 1954 Detroit and revolves around a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal a document, only for their plan to go horribly wrong.
MoviesComing Soon!

M. Night Shyamalan’s Old Trailer Teases a Mysterious New Thriller

Universal Pictures has released the official Old trailer for Oscar-nominated filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s newest horror thriller film, starring Gael García Bernal, Thomasin McKenzie, Vicky Krieps, and Alex Wolff. The video features a family of four as their vacation in paradise turns into a complete nightmare when they find themselves trapped on a beach where they mysteriously get older and older by the second.
Moviesstartattle.com

Old (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, M. Night Shyamalan

Old is a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. Startattle.com – Old movie. This American psychological...
MoviesDeadline

Focus Features Sets December Release For George MacKay & Lily-Rose Depp Genre Pic ‘Wolf’

Focus Features will open Wolf starring George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp in theaters on Friday, Dec. 3. The first weekend of December, following the five-day Thanksgiving frame, is notoriously one of the slowest at the box office in pre-pandemic times, however, arthouse and awards season fare always break through. Wolf will be on marquees with other limited fare such as Searchlight’s Guillermo del Toro movie Nightmare Alley and an untitled movie from NEON.
Movieshypebeast.com

'The French Dispatch' Receives Official Theatrical Release Date

After numerous delays due to the ongoing pandemic and an indefinite postponement, Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch finally has an official theatrical release date. According to Variety, the Searchlight Pictures-produced movie will land in theaters on October 22 — after its scheduled premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off on July 6. The film will debut on the same weekend as Edgar Wright‘s horror The Last Night in Soho and Clint Eastwood‘s western Cry Macho.
MoviesCollider

Miles Teller Replaces Armie Hammer in New Series About the Making of 'The Godfather'

In a fairly major upgrade, Miles Teller has signed on to replace Armie Hammer in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer, which chronicles the making of The Godfather. Teller will play The Godfather producer Al Ruddy, and the series is told from his point of view as he assembles the pieces of Paramount's 1972 mob classic, from director Francis Ford Coppola to stars Marlon Brando and Al Pacino. Ruddy would go on to win an Oscar, as the film won Best Picture, as did its 1974 sequel. Though Ruddy wasn't involved in the sequel, he would win a second Best Picture Oscar three decades later for Million Dollar Baby.