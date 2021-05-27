New Teaser For Paul Verhoeven’s Religious Thriller BENEDETTA As It Scores Distribution In The US, UK & Ireland

"God has put this girl in your path." Pathe in France has unveiled the first full trailer for Paul Verhoeven's sultry film Benedetta, already infamously known as the "lesbian nuns" film. This was originally supposed to premiere at last year's Cannes Film Festival (before it was cancelled), but now rescheduled to premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival instead (in July instead of May). The film is also already set to open in July in France, though no US release is set yet. A 15th-century nun at a convent in Tuscany, Italy suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a companion, and the relationship between the two women develops into a romantic love affair. Belgian actress Virginie Efira stars as Benedetta Carlini, also with Daphne Patakia as Bartolomea, Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson, Olivier Rabourdin, Hervé Pierre, Clotilde Courau, and Guilaine Londez. This intensely sultry trailer also comes with an eye-catching new poster - oh my! This looks amazing. Hilarious, but still, it's going to rock Cannes this July.