Houston liquefied natural gas company Tellurian could begin building its proposed Driftwood LNG export terminal in Lake Charles, La., within the next few months. “We're highly confident that we will start construction this summer, as we promised,” Executive Chairman Charif Souki said in a podcast posted to the company’s website Tuesday. “I can't describe the high that we feel at Tellurian today because we have caught the wave and we're getting ready for the ride of a lifetime.”