Green, OH

LKQ Corporation Acquires Green Bean Battery

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 3 days ago

LKQ Corporation announced that it has acquired the business and assets of Green Bean Battery, LLC. Founded in 2016, Green Bean is a hybrid battery reconditioner and installer which has developed a proprietary hybrid battery reconditioning process that creates a more reliable battery while simultaneously extending its useful life. Green Bean acquires hybrid battery cores from multiple sources, including LKQ, and reconditions them at its state-of-the-art facilities across eight trading zones located throughout the U.S. As a full-service provider, Green Bean installs its reconditioned batteries at its customers’ preferred locations in each of these trading zones where LKQ operates today. Green Bean currently reconditions batteries for hybrid vehicles manufactured by Toyota, Honda, General Motors, Lexus and Nissan.

www.bodyshopbusiness.com
