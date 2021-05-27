Belching Beaver Brewery Expands Distribution to Colorado
In another sign of the beer world returning to normalcy, Belching Beaver Brewery announced today that they would begin expanding distribution to Colorado through Crooked Stave Artisans. The Centennial State has long been a popular destination for acclaimed national brands look to test their reach and popularity due to Colorado’s rabid beer fanbase and now the San Diego-based brewery joins the likes of Bells, Surly, Jack’s Abby, Brooklyn Brewery, and many others who have recently entered the crowded beer market.www.porchdrinking.com