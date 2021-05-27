The cutest beach towns in Florida

Miami and Orlando may be Florida favorites, but that doesn’t mean they’re the most scenic destinations in the Sunshine State. In fact, Florida is home to numerous charming beach towns where you won’t find waves of tourists. Most of these coastal getaways and island respites have unspoiled beaches, wildlife refuges and fresh food to savor. For those who prefer the gentle massage of an ocean breeze to a heart-pounding spin on Space Mountain, this list of adorable beach towns may make you consider a new vacation spot.