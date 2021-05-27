Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

The cutest beach towns in Florida

By Neil Gladstone, Oyster.com
Chicago Tribune
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami and Orlando may be Florida favorites, but that doesn’t mean they’re the most scenic destinations in the Sunshine State. In fact, Florida is home to numerous charming beach towns where you won’t find waves of tourists. Most of these coastal getaways and island respites have unspoiled beaches, wildlife refuges and fresh food to savor. For those who prefer the gentle massage of an ocean breeze to a heart-pounding spin on Space Mountain, this list of adorable beach towns may make you consider a new vacation spot.

www.chicagotribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Islamorada, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
State
Alabama State
City
Key Biscayne, FL
City
Jensen Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siesta Beach#Sandy Beaches#Southwest Florida#Private Beach#Long Key State Park#Theater Of The Sea#Stuart Locomotives#B B#Indian#Marine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Bidens announce death of 'first dog' Champ

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German shepherd Champ, who they called a "constant, cherished companion" for 13 years. "In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive...
Florida StateCBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.