One-make series Lamborghini Super Trofeo has been facilitating its extremely wealthy clientele to call themselves “race car drivers” at bars around the world for thirteen years now. Much like Ferrari Challenge, the only people who really care about the series are racing in it. The Huracan Super Trofeo was unveiled seven years ago, and an updated EVO version dropped in 2019. In an effort to sell more race cars, Lamborghini has released an EVO2 version. It’s a spec series, so everyone racing in this series now needs to buy a new car. Genius.