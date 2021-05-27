Cancel
Venture Global LNG readies Louisiana CCS project

By Adnan Bajic
offshore-energy.biz
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenture Global LNG has unveiled plans to capture and sequester carbon at its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG facilities. Having concluded a comprehensive engineering and geotechnical analysis, the company is launching, subject only to regulatory approvals, a shovel-ready carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project, compressing CO2 at its sites and then transporting the CO2 and injecting it deep into subsurface saline aquifers where it will be permanently stored.

