Venture Global LNG readies Louisiana CCS project

Value Investor: This Renewable Energy Giant Can Enrich You. TransAlta Renewables (TSX: RNW) Is one of The largest generator of wind power In Canada, it is one of the largest listed renewable energy power companies in Canada. The company's asset platform is diversified in terms of geography, generation, and counterparties. It consists of the economic benefits of 23 wind facilities, 13 hydropower facilities, 7 natural gas power generation facilities, 1 solar power generation facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage facility, approximately 2,537. Represents ownership of megawatt (MW) net power generation. capacity.