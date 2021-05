It may seem strange that Walt Disney World closes when it reaches maximum capacity, but keep in mind that, without the magic, it's still just a theme park and has to adhere to fire code regulations. With everything happening at Walt Disney World and a slew of 50 new things before the 50th Anniversary beginning 2021, there will likely be times that the parks hit capacity and turn away guests. And now that Disney Parks have capacity limits due to safety and health regulations, we'll see more of this. So, if you're visiting Walt Disney World anytime in the next few years, here are 5 tips to make sure you DON'T GET LOCKED OUT! And a few reasons why Disney Still Feels Crowded at Reduced Capacity.