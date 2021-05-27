Cancel
New Haven, CT

Albertus Magnus College Earns Four Telly Awards

albertus.edu
Industry-wide Recognition Reflects Consistency in Commitment to Excellence. – For the third consecutive year, Albertus Magnus College is pleased to announce that it has won Telly Awards – this time two silver and two bronze – at the 42nd Annual celebration of this communications industry honor. As the pandemic continued to impact access to in-person interactions, compelling storytelling through film, video, and digital media proved both pivotal and vital. Albertus rallied the expertise of professional staff, student interns, and trusted partners to use video to tell the Albertus story and to express the Albertus experience for students. Since the inaugural Telly Awards in 1979, winners have reflected the top tier of standard bearers of video excellence.

www.albertus.edu
New Haven, CT
Connecticut Education
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
