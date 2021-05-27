New Industry Worker Rashaad Smith Benefitted From Collective Construction ‘Village’ Efforts
The African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” seems an apt metaphor for the kind of collective effort that is required to help build a future construction industry workforce. That collaboration was recently demonstrated when the St. Louis Job Corps, the Construction Career Development Initiative (CCDI), and Guarantee Electrical Company collaborated to create an opportunity for Rashaad Smith.www.constructforstl.org