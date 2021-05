A year after the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on just about everything, Havelock announced the 2021 Freedom Fest, which will be held July 3. The festival and show is being held on July 3rd this year because Independence Day falls on a Sunday. The Freedom Fest will take place at Havelock’s City Park at 5 p.m. and will include live music, vendors and games, followed by the fireworks bursting over Walter B. Jones Park at 9 p.m.