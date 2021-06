Thought leader in lung cancer, Jared Weiss, MD, reviews safety and efficacy data from the phase 2 basket trial of lurbinectedin in selected advanced solid tumors. Jared Weiss, MD: This patient was treated with lurbinectedin. Let’s look at trial design, efficacy, and safety results from the phase 2 basket trial that led to this approval. This was 105 patients with extensive-stage small cell [lung cancer] in second line taken from a larger-basket trial. The response rate was 35% overall; 22% in those with a chemotherapy-treatment-free interval of less than 90 days, and 45% in chemotherapy-treatment-free interval of greater than 90 days. Two-thirds of patients had response to prior chemotherapy as you’d expect, since the chemotherapy-treatment-free interval had to be at least 30 days and because it’s small cell. PFS [progression-free survival] was 3.5 months overall, 2.6 months in the chemotherapy-refractory patients, and 4.6 months in those who were sensitive. Overall survival was also different among these groups; overall was 9.3 months, but in those with the short chemotherapy-treatment-free interval, it was 5 months. In those with the long chemotherapy-treatment-free interval, it was 12 months.