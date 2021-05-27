Indiana football announces five start times for 2021 including opener

On the gridiron, speed kills and so does having a no fear mentality. Having no fear proves biggest as an insider receiver going across the middle and as a kick and punt returner staring down 11 souls ready to pound the guy with the ball into the turf. At the end of the 2020 California football season, not only did Delano Franklin show his skills and mental approach were above the grade, he showed he is one of the top rising prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.