Christopher McDonald Cast in Disney+ and Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series
Christopher McDonald ( ) is invading the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Deadline, the actor will be starring in the upcoming Disney+ series, Secret Invasion. Secret Invasion is set to follow Nick Fury and Skrull Talos as they face the invasion of Skrulls on Earth that was first introduced into the MCU in Captain Marvel, via Deadline. The shape shifting species was last seen in the end credits scene following WandaVision, when an adult Monica Rambeau (played by Teyonah Parris, Dear White People) met with a disguised Skrull woman in Westview’s movie theater. The announced sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels, which is slated to release in 2022, will also feature the Skrulls in a large portion of the plot.television.mxdwn.com