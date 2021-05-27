newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Restructuring Dean Lowry shows his future in Green Bay

By Michael Johrendt
packerstalk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers helped solidify what their defensive line will likely look like for the 2021 season, as they restructured defensive end Dean Lowry’s contract. By tacking on three void years at the end of the deal and converting $3.11M of his $4.1M salary into a signing bonus, Green Bay was able to add $2.488 million in savings for this season, all the while kicking the financial can down the road.

packerstalk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Green Line#Green Space#The Green Bay Packers#Packerstalk#Twitter#Defensive End#Defensive Line#Veteran#Moving Forward#Cap Space#July#In Season Move Purposes#Potential Extensions#Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSteelers Depot

Film Room: Does Isaiahh Loudermilk Offer Anything As A Pass Rusher?

With the 156th in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Isaiahh Loudermilk out of the University of Wisconsin. The Steelers traded a 2022 4th round selection to the Miami Dolphins to acquire the pick to select Loudermilk, meaning that the team was seriously interested in adding him to the team. After the selection, GM Kevin Colbert and DL Coach Karl Dunbar acknowledged that they were afraid that Loudermilk wouldn’t make it to their next selection and given the positional fit he presented to their defense, they justified the trade to go get him. Coach Dunbar pointed to Loudermilk’s size and measurables as a clear fit for the 3-4 defensive end position in Pittsburgh’s defense, saying that there weren’t a lot of guys with his height and size in this year’s draft that matched the fit. Loudermilk played all over the defensive line for the Badgers but should figure to slide in to that 4i role while playing some 3 and 5-tech on defense.
NFLfantasyguru.com

Packers | Dean Lowry restructures

Green Bay Packers DL Dean Lowry restructured his contract Wednesday, May 26, to convert $3.11 of his $4.1 million salary into a signing bonus. The move creates $2.488 million in salary cap space.
NFLmadcitysportszone.com

Packers reportedly restructure Dean Lowry's contract and sign another WR

Green Bay reportedly created some salary cap space by restructuring the contract of another veteran. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers converted $3.11 million of Dean Lowry’s $4.1 salary into a signing bonus in an effort to save nearly $2.5 million in salary cap space for 2021. The defensive...
NFLTMZ.com

Aaron Rodgers Escapes To Hawaii With Shailene Woodley Amid Packers Drama

Forget Green Bay and all the drama there ... Aaron Rodgers has just temporarily pressed eject on his beef with the Packers -- escaping to Hawaii with his fiancee!!!. The star quarterback and Shailene Woodley were spotted touching down in Oahu on Monday ... all while Rodgers' problems with the Packers continue to rage on.
NFLYardbarker

Neither Aaron Rodgers or the Green Bay Packers can afford the price tag of a divorce.

The numbers tell the story of the dilemma Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are facing in their looming showdown and they aren’t good for either side. Financially, the Packers hold most of the cards because it would likely cost Rodgers nearly $30 million in bonus money he would have to repay the Packers, plus his lost 2001 base salary of $14.7 million and another $850,000 in likely to be made bonuses if he chooses to walk away from football. Even though he’s grossed $242 million during his career, nearly $50 million in lost revenue that includes a $30 million rebate check to the Packers is a bite not even Warren Buffett would willingly accept just to make a point. For someone with as prickly a personality as Rodgers, not even the potential of a new gig as the host of the game show “Jeopardy” (whose ratings were far better when Rodgers was the fill-in host then they’ve been since CNN’s Anderson Cooper took over) would ease that pain.
NFLpackerstalk.com

3 Green Bay rookies with the most to gain in minicamp

This past offseason for the Green Bay Packers has been taking all sorts of turns away from being normal, and with the Aaron Rodgers situation developing seemingly on a daily basis, there does not seem to be a return to normal for a long time. But Green Bay’s 2021 NFL Draft class has already begun to showcase their skills in front of the coaching staff, helping them get a head start on acclimation.
NFLchatsports.com

Storylines heading into Week 1 vs Green Bay

With the release of the 2021 NFL schedule already behind us, all eyes are looking towards week one. As every team prepares and hopes for a victory to kick off the season, our own New Orleans Saints have quite the task ahead of them in a formidable opponent: the Green Bay Packers.
NFLPackers.com

Green Bay's own Cole Van Lanen aims to make his hometown proud

GREEN BAY – When Gary Westerman pictures ﻿Cole Van Lanen﻿, the image that comes to mind isn't one of a dominating high school offensive lineman or an All-Big Ten left tackle. It's the gangly, fun-loving freshman who blew through the doors of the Bay Port High School weight room every...
NFLchatsports.com

3 veterans on the roster bubble for Green Bay

Coming out of this year’s draft, the Green Bay Packers were able to address key areas of their roster, helping keep their championship window open, even with the ongoing situation involving Aaron Rodgers. But bringing in these rookies also puts the jobs of proven veterans in potential jeopardy – these...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Storylines entering Chicago Bears rookie minicamp

All eyes will be on former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as he hits the field for the first time at Halas Hall this weekend, and rightfully so. The future of the franchise rests on Fields' shoulders as does both Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy's jobs here in the next year or so. Before mini camp, both Nagy and Pace talked about a plan for Fields in terms of starting the season behind Andy Dalton on the depth chart.
NFLchatsports.com

Green Bay’s Secondary Has Plenty of Speed

Green Bay’s secondary is loaded with speed. Between their corners and safeties, the Packers have a ton of speed they can utilize to fly around the field and ball hawk. Their first-round draft choice Eric Stokes was one of the fastest players in his class and is set to join an already blazing secondary of Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, and Darnell Savage. All four ran below a 4.45 in their respective 40-yard dashes.
NFLzonecoverage.com

It Is Time For Rashan Gary to Start in Green Bay

Some fans and draft pundits were confused when the Green Bay Packers selected Rashan Gary with the 12th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. After all, they had just signed Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith in free agency. They also had a solid rotational piece in Kyler Fackrell. Beyond that, Gary was ranked all over the big board for NFL analysts, as high as 10 and as low as 48. Most of them had him after Carolina Panthers edge Brian Burns, who wasn’t selected until later in the first round.
NFLchicagobears

Chalk Talk: Who is Bears' top undrafted rookie?

Wondering about a player, a past game or another issue involving the Bears? Senior writer Larry Mayer answers a variety of questions from fans on ChicagoBears.com. Were any of the undrafted free agents the Bears signed expected to get drafted? If so, which ones would be considered steals?. Frank H.
NFLdenverfan.com

Report: Aaron Rodgers not at Green Bay Packers’ OTAs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not shown up for OTAs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This is a notable development since the MVP quarterback has been a regular participant in the Packers’ offseason program throughout his entire career. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers is one of 19...