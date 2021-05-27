Kickoff Times Announced for Ohio State's 2021 Football Games Against Minnesota, Tulsa and Maryland

The Ohio State football team is hoping for Josh Proctor to improve and be a great safety in 2021. We got spoiled, Buckeye fans. For forty games we had Jordan Fuller locking down the backend of the Ohio State defense. He was so good and steady you almost forgot he was there until the Buckeyes needed him to make a play. Jordan Fuller was a luxury. Well, he moved onto the Rams where he started twelve games as a rookie last fall, and the Buckeyes, um, let’s just say struggled at safety for much of the season.