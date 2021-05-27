newsbreak-logo
Kickoff Times Announced for Ohio State's 2021 Football Games Against Minnesota, Tulsa and Maryland

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 2 days ago

Kickoff times have now been set for five of Ohio State's 2021 football games. The Big Ten announced Thursday that Ohio State's Thursday night season opener at Minnesota will kick off at 8 p.m. on Sept. 2, while the Buckeyes' third game of the year against Tulsa will be a 3:30 p.m. game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 18 and their fifth game of the year against Maryland will kick off at noon on Oct. 9.

Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Ohio State women's basketball adds Wesley Brooks to staff as assistant coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State women's basketball coach Kevin McGuff announced Monday that he has added Wesley Brooks to his staff as an assistant coach. Brooks comes to Columbus following a four-year stint with Michigan, where he helped guide the Wolverines to three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances and coached five All-Big Ten performers at the guard and wing positions.
California State247Sports

Buckeyes offer California 4-star

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson took care of the Buckeyes’ 2022 tight end needs early. Wilson has landed commitments from two of the country’s top 2022 tight ends in 4-stars Bennett Christian from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona and Benji Gosnell from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry.
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Three Buckeyes given 2021 Heisman Trophy odds

While Ohio State is tied with Notre Dame for the most Heisman Trophy winners with seven, it was in 2006 that a Buckeye last took home the most prestigious individual award in college football. And although the Scarlet and Gray have had multiple finalists in the last 15 years, no Ohio State player has done enough to receive enough votes to bring another bronze statue back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Debating noon or primetime for Buckeyes, value of high-school spring ball

COLUMBUS — Ohio State might be in the lull of the offseason, but Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters has no shortage of topics to cover. Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by Lettermen Row Director of Recruiting Jeremy Birmingham, Nicole Cox from Roosters, former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick and former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter to talk about the time slots of Buckeyes games.
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Getting to know one of Ohio’s top high school guards: Gabe Cupps

It is common knowledge that you can never start recruiting too early in college sports. College basketball is no exception to this rule as coaches will reach out to recruits, their families, and coaches the first chance that they get. Centerville point guard Gabe Cupps is a coveted 2023 recruit...
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes End Season with 4-1 Loss to TCU

FINAL RESULTS (PDF) ORLANDO, Fla. – Ohio State dropped the doubles point and wasn’t able to recover in singles as the Buckeyes season ended in the NCAA round of 16 on Monday with a 4-1 defeat to No. 7 TCU. In a year that started without even the assurance that...
chatsports.com

How Ohio State’s Schedule Will Affect Its First-Year Starting Quarterback in 2021

The structure head coach Ryan Day has built for Ohio State quarterbacks isn’t accidental. Not in the least bit. . He wants the Buckeyes to produce top-end NFL quarterbacks better than anybody else. So he's installed an offense similar to that which they’ll see in the pros. Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears’ 11th overall draft pick, spent the past weekend at rookie minicamp learning about the system he’s being asked to run. To him, at least thus far, it hasn't been much of a transition at all.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

McGuff Announces Addition of Wes Brooks

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff has filled one of his two assistant coaching positions by announcing the hiring of Wesley Brooks. Brooks comes to Columbus after a four-year stint with Michigan, where he helped guide the Wolverines to three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances and coached five All-Big Ten performers at the guard and wing positions.
Posted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Consistency needed from Josh Proctor

The Ohio State football team is hoping for Josh Proctor to improve and be a great safety in 2021. We got spoiled, Buckeye fans. For forty games we had Jordan Fuller locking down the backend of the Ohio State defense. He was so good and steady you almost forgot he was there until the Buckeyes needed him to make a play. Jordan Fuller was a luxury. Well, he moved onto the Rams where he started twelve games as a rookie last fall, and the Buckeyes, um, let’s just say struggled at safety for much of the season.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Maryland Statefootballscoop.com

How Mike Locksley is turning tragedy into purpose at Maryland

Mike Locksley is at the helm of Maryland’s latest attempt to reboot its football program, but he’s got a much more impressive mission on his hands. The Maryland head coach is determined to bring mental health to the mainstream in college football. His mission was born out of tragedy. The...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Ohio’s vaccine lottery: If you want in, you will have to opt in

CINCINNATI — If you want in, you will have to opt-in. That significant change to Ohio's Vax-a-Million promotion was announced Monday at a statewide briefing by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery. Previously, Ohio residents didn't have to do anything to have a shot at the big...
Ohio StateWKRC

People must register to win one of Ohio's Vax-a-Million prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery have made a change in the Vax-a-Million campaign. Those who want to be part of the drawing must opt-in by registering. Previously, it was announced registered voters would be entered automatically. There will be five weekly $1...
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Ohio StateWTOV 9

Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery to be opt-in program, first winner to be named May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. The program will be opt-in and eligible Ohioans must register online here at: https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The opt-in option will...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.