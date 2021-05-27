Kickoff Times Announced for Ohio State's 2021 Football Games Against Minnesota, Tulsa and Maryland
Kickoff times have now been set for five of Ohio State's 2021 football games. The Big Ten announced Thursday that Ohio State's Thursday night season opener at Minnesota will kick off at 8 p.m. on Sept. 2, while the Buckeyes' third game of the year against Tulsa will be a 3:30 p.m. game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 18 and their fifth game of the year against Maryland will kick off at noon on Oct. 9.www.elevenwarriors.com