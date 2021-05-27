newsbreak-logo
Fortnite Teases Crossover With Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn Series

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite is getting its most unexpected crossover yet - upcoming content based on the Mistborn series of books written by Brandon Sanderson. Earlier today, Fortnite's Twitter account posted a quote from Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn series, sparking surprise and confusion amongst....well, everyone. The quote references Kelsier, a powerful Mistborn who has a variety of magic abilities fueled by ingesting and then burning metal. It seems likely that a Kelsier skin will appear in the game, likely wearing a distinctive cloak made up of dozens of ribbons that obscures its wearer as they travel through the mist. Sanderson seemingly confirmed the news in a tweet, remarking on the unexpected crossover.

