newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: Liverpool to make offer for Jonathan Ikone at Lille

By Home News Transfers Opinion Exclusives
rousingthekop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool are in dire need for strength in depth up top. The Reds are destined to sign a forward before the start of next season but who that will be is anybody’s guess. According to a report, Liverpool could make an offer for Jonathan Ikone at Lille. Attacking reinforcements. Liverpool...

www.rousingthekop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
Person
Xabi Alonso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Lille#Reds#France#Paris#Rtk#Channel 4#Wembley#Crystal Palace#90min#Birkenhead#January#Attack#December#Rome#Dire#Fresh Blood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Liverpool Fans Slam Gini Wijnaldum For Reaction To Alisson’s Amazing Winner

Liverpool fans are still reeling from Alisson's last-minute heroics against West Brom, but midfielder Gini Wijnaldum seemed to take it all calmly in his stride on the pitch. The Reds' Premier League match, a vital one in their fight for a top-four spot, looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Until Alisson came up for a 94th-minute header and rose to thump it past Sam Johnstone into the net.
Premier Leaguesandiegouniontribune.com

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool’s match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the progress of his team’s top-four rival in the Premier League by refreshing a webpage on his mobile phone. Imagine Tuchel’s happiness,...
SoccerFox5 KVVU

French title race goes to last day as PSG wins, Lille draws

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain routed Reims 4-0 to take the French title race to the last day, as Lille drew 0-0 at home to Saint-Etienne on Sunday for a one-point lead at the top. Both teams are away next weekend, with PSG at Brest and Lille facing Angers. “We're...
Soccerpunditfeed.com

Lille vs Saint-Etienne Prediction, Betting Odds and Free Tips (16/05/2021)

Lille will decide their Ligue 1 title fate on Sunday when they host Saint-Etienne. We expect a tricky fixture for the high-flying hosts. More details for this fixture in our comprehensive analysis and predictions. Our Top Three Tips for Lille vs Saint-Etienne. Our Ligue 1 predictions are bias-free and based...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool will hand Adrian a new contract offer on less cash

Liverpool will hand goalkeeper Adrian a new contract offer on less cash, according to The Sun. The Spaniard joined the Reds as a free agent in the summer of 2019 and has featured in 24 games across all competitions thus far. Adrian arrived as a cover for Alisson Becker but has dropped to third choice as he is now behind Caoimhin Kelleher in the pecking order. The 34-year-old has made five errors directly leading to goals and had a bad run in the first-team. While it appeared that Adrian’s days at Anfield were numbered, manager Jurgen Klopp is now happy to keep him.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Steven Gerrard Guides Rangers To An Invincible Season

Steven Gerrard has cemented his place in Rangers history today after guiding his team to an unbeaten season. Rangers ended the season with an emphatic 4-0 win over Aberdeen to confirm their title as the 'The Invincibles'. Rangers have an incredible record this season, they've played 38 games, won 32,...
UEFAsemoball.com

MATCHDAY: Atletico Madrid, Lille can clinch league titles

Atletico Madrid can win the Spanish league in the second-to-last round if it beats Osasuna at home and Real Madrid fails to win at Athletic Bilbao. A look at what's happening in European soccer on Sunday:. SPAIN. Atletico Madrid can win La Liga in the second-to-last round if it beats...
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Gameweek 37 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. A disappointing gameweek for last week’s article saw only Mo Salah (£12.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) secure attacking returns as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) blanked against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains on the Man City treatment table. Needless to say, Pep is unlikely to risk the Belgian ahead with the Champions League final looming if he is not completely free of injury. Speaking of Pep, how any FPL manager is meant to navigate City assets at this point of the season is beyond any rationale. For those thinking of Man City players for the next two gameweeks, please refer to the handy thread below discussing how Pep may rotate ahead of the Champions League final. For this article, all players from Man City have joined Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), who FYI is an excellent captain option this gameweek, on the article blacklist.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Liverpool: Find you a goalkeeper like Alisson Becker who can do it all

Alisson Becker secured three points for Liverpool at the Hawthorns where they beat West Brom and has helped in closing the gap between them and Chelsea to one point. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool needed everything on Sunday to collect three points. Certain periods during the 90 minutes of football, it appeared once again as if Sam Allardyce was about to have a say in the Reds’ campaign.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool prepare new contract offers for Alisson and Fabinho

Liverpool plan to offer Alisson Becker a new contract this summer. The Mirror says the Brazilian's international team-mate Fabinho will also open discussions over a new contract. He has had a season which has seen him as the club's most consistent performer during what was an injury-blighted year. Fabinho is...
SoccerUS News and World Report

Soccer-PSG Cling on to Title Hopes as Leaders Lille Held

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris St Germain clung on to their hopes of winning a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title with a 4-0 home win against 10-man Stade de Reims as Lille's lead was cut to a single point with one game remaining on Sunday. As PSG cruised to a routine...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Rumour: Borussia Dortmund eyeing Lille winger Jonathan Ikoné to replace Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in singing LOSC Lille winger Jonathan Ikoné, as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho. This is being reported by France Football, who claim that incoming BVB head coach Marco Rose is a big fan of the 23 year old. The report also claims that the Black and Yellows are willing to spend a transfer fee of 25 million euros for Ikoné’s signature.
Soccerdailyjournal.net

Captain Marquinhos: No excuses for PSG’s poor title campaign

PARIS — The verdict on how Paris Saint-Germain’s “unacceptable” league campaign has unraveled came from club captain Marquinhos. Eight defeats, leads carelessly thrown away, too many red cards and a recurring lack of composure have left PSG trailing Lille by three points heading into Sunday’s penultimate round of games. The...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Peter Crouch makes admission about Liverpool star Sadio Mane

Peter Crouch has admitted to the Daily Mail that he did think Sadio Mane crossed a line when he snubbed Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool’s win at Old Trafford last week. The Reds secured a huge win at Manchester United as they look to make the top four. But there was one interesting moment after the game as Klopp went to high-five Mane.