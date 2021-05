The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge Jadwin is back in Berwick Bay on Thursday, clearing sediment from the river near the businesses outside the Morgan City flood wall. The 50-foot dustpan dredge, which can only work north of the bridges because it's too big to fit beneath them, will work along the river's edge on the Morgan City side and tidy up the channel in the middle of the bay. Then it will move up river from Berwick to work at Stout's Pass, where shoaling has led to the grounding of several vessels recently.