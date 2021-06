With news that Italy has signed head coach Roberto Mancini to a contract extension through 2026, it's been a busy week at Coverciano already. Mancini, a 56-year-old native of Iesi on the Adriatic coast, has successfully removed the wounds of Italy's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup (to the extent possible). After taking over the Azzurri reins in May of 2018, Mancini's Italy side qualified for Euro 2020 with three matches to spare in the qualification rounds, while also setting a new national team record with 11 consecutive victories en route to a perfect Euro 2020 qualification record.