Kia Offers Free Apple Watch With EV6 Electric Car Purchase
As highlighted by CNET, Kia is offering the free Apple Watch to help new EV6 owners access the Kia Connect services that are bundled with the vehicle. The EV6 is Kia's first pure electric crossover SUV with a 77.4kWh battery, dual motor e-AWD, 513 horsepower, augmented reality heads up display, and more. The vehicle is able to charge up to 210 miles of range in 18 minutes with an appropriate charger, and it features 446lbs-ft of torque to reach 0-60 miles per hour in 5.2 seconds.www.macrumors.com