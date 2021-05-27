Kia Offers Free Apple Watch With EV6 Electric Car Purchase

2022 will mark a major milestone in Kia's history in the US as the company is getting ready to launch its first dedicated EV with the EV6. The new crossover features a sleek and sculptural form that is built around the company's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which will be available win rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive configurations. The car will be offered in two battery pack sizes: 58kWh and 77.4kWh and both are coupled with the world's first multi-charging system that supports both 400v and 800v DC charging.