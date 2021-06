A recent study makes a strong case for developing small-scale LNG supply in India. India is looking to increase the share of natural gas in its primary energy mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6% today. The government believes that cleaner energy sources like natural gas will help in fighting chronic air pollution that plagues most states in north India. Natural gas is primarily distributed in India via a 17,000-km network of transmission pipelines connecting LNG terminals and domestic gas fields with consumers across different sectors. However, access to pipelines is limited across large parts of the country. A report, published by New Delhi-based Council on Energy, Environment and Water in April, arg...