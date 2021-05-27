Friends: The Reunion Review: Could I BE more moved?

As I suppose is true of most couples in the world, my partner and I watch a lot of television together. A diet of new content can get quite exhausting and impossible to get through, without the assuaging effects of what I like to call ‘comfort content’—which F.R.I.E.N.D.S has been for us, for years now. It’s content you can begin at any point, and stop whenever you feel like, and more importantly, it’s risk-free entertainment. It’s the content equivalent of home. It may not be exciting, but pray tell, what exciting experience can claim to heal? F.R.I.E.N.D.S has been a warm blanket I have sought comfort under, and I suppose this is true for millions across the world. I say the dialogues before the characters can, and perhaps for that reason, occasionally, I wonder if it wouldn’t be great, if there were a way to watch it all again as a fresh viewer would. Wouldn’t it be great to once again, choke in laughter at an unexpected Chandler one-liner, like, “Was that tanning place the sun?” Wouldn’t it be great once again to marvel at the physical comedy of a gifted actor like David Schwimmer, without the blunting effect of familiarity? It is for such a new F.R.I.E.N.D.S experience that millions of fans over the world have been yearning for more content. Another season perhaps? A spin-off film perhaps? Now, after innumerable rumours and false alarms, we finally have the Reunion special we wanted. It’s not a scripted episode though, and the actors pretty much play themselves across this hour-and-a-half special. And yet, there is much sentiment and joy to be felt.