Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Friends: The Reunion Review: Could I BE more moved?

By Sudhir Srinivasan, @XpressCinema
cinemaexpress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I suppose is true of most couples in the world, my partner and I watch a lot of television together. A diet of new content can get quite exhausting and impossible to get through, without the assuaging effects of what I like to call ‘comfort content’—which F.R.I.E.N.D.S has been for us, for years now. It’s content you can begin at any point, and stop whenever you feel like, and more importantly, it’s risk-free entertainment. It’s the content equivalent of home. It may not be exciting, but pray tell, what exciting experience can claim to heal? F.R.I.E.N.D.S has been a warm blanket I have sought comfort under, and I suppose this is true for millions across the world. I say the dialogues before the characters can, and perhaps for that reason, occasionally, I wonder if it wouldn’t be great, if there were a way to watch it all again as a fresh viewer would. Wouldn’t it be great to once again, choke in laughter at an unexpected Chandler one-liner, like, “Was that tanning place the sun?” Wouldn’t it be great once again to marvel at the physical comedy of a gifted actor like David Schwimmer, without the blunting effect of familiarity? It is for such a new F.R.I.E.N.D.S experience that millions of fans over the world have been yearning for more content. Another season perhaps? A spin-off film perhaps? Now, after innumerable rumours and false alarms, we finally have the Reunion special we wanted. It’s not a scripted episode though, and the actors pretty much play themselves across this hour-and-a-half special. And yet, there is much sentiment and joy to be felt.

www.cinemaexpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#We Are Your Friends#Romance#Nostalgia#Working At Home#The Reunion Review#F R I E N D S#Family#Unexpected Comedy#Host James Corden#Couples#Laughter Decibel Levels#Yearning#Clever Segues#Monotony#Disbelief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Burbank, CAramascreen.com

Here’s The Teaser For FRIENDS: THE REUNION Which Will Premiere Thursday, May 27 On HBO Max

HBO Max has released this official teaser for FRIENDS: THE REUNION special which will debut on THURSDAY, MAY 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Friends: The Reunion Premiere Date, Guest Stars and Teaser!

HBO Max will debut Friends: The Reunion special on Thursday, May 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. You can watch a teaser for Friends: The Reunion below and read on for the guest stars!. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David...
TV Series963kklz.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
TV & Videosdeltanews.tv

Lisa Kudrow's emotional Friends filming

Lisa Kudrow found it "really emotional" filming the 'Friends' reunion. The 57-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer - recently wrapped filming on the reunion show and she admits it was "so thrilling" to be back with her friends.
TV SeriesSlate

Everything We Know About the Friends Reunion

The cast of long-running sitcom Friends is reuniting for an unscripted TV special called Friends: The Reunion, which will hit HBO Max on Thursday, May 27. But just who are these “friends,” and what sort of reunion are they planning? To find out, we scoured through the show’s teaser trailer frame-by-frame, looking for clues about the upcoming special. Here’s everything we were able to deduce about Friends: The Reunion.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Now streaming: ‘Friends: The Reunion’ is here for you, plus ‘Panic,’ ‘Plan B’ and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. In the young-adult thriller “Panic: Season 1” (2021, not rated), graduating high school seniors play a dangerous game that forces them to face their deepest fears in a series of challenges to win enough money to escape their rural Texas town. This year, the stakes become deadly. Lauren Oliver adapts her own novel and Seattle-based filmmaker Megan Griffiths is among the episode directors. (Amazon Prime)
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Review: 'Friends: The Reunion' is a glorified talk show appearance with some added reminiscing on the old set

When “Friends’' premiered in the fall of 1994, I was in my 20s living in a city with a roommate. We were young and unattached. Just like the characters on the show. Sometimes on Thursdays, my roommate and I would grab drinks after work, but because this was an era before DVRs existed, we always made sure we got home in time to watch new episodes. The opening credits spoke to our lives: “Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s DOA.” Yes, we thought, that’s us!
TV SeriesPress Democrat

’Friends: The Reunion’ trailer released

After much speculation and several delays, the gang is finally getting back together. "Friends: The Reunion," the long-awaited special featuring the stars of the beloved '90s sitcom "Friends," will premiere May 27 on HBO Max. Original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer returned to their old stomping grounds to film the special — not Central Perk, but Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.
TV SeriesWUSA

'Friends' Reunion: The Cast 'Couldn't Stop Crying' During Their Emotional Return to Old Soundstage (Exclusive)

The Friends reunion is almost here, and while it's bound to be an emotional moment for longtime fans of the show, there was no one more tearful than the cast!. Ahead of the special's debut on Thursday, the stars of the beloved sitcom -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about getting back together for the reunion taping, and returning to their old soundstage, which had been rebuilt with sets resembling their characters' iconic apartments.
TV SeriesCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Thursday: ‘I’ll be there for you’ - and for the ‘Friends’ reunion

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max) - Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross) return to the original “Friends” soundstage, Stage 24, for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show. As much as we’d all like for this to be a big bonus episode of the series, where we check in to see what the gang has been up to for the past 17 years, that’s not what this is — but it still looks like so much fun. And there are tons of special guests: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.
TV SeriesPosted by
Q985

Ten Thoughts I Had While Watching the Friends Reunion

It's been 17 years since the Friends cast said goodbye to Central Perk and yesterday their reunion special dropped on HBO Max. In case you don't know I am a huge Friends fan. I started watching the show when I was seven years old and only missed one episode in the original line-up.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Friends: The Reunion, review: Pointless and occasionally eerie, but for the most part a total joy

Did we need a Friends reunion? Not really. Is the person who convinced Nobel prize laureate Malala Yousafzai to confess to being “a Joey with a hint of Phoebe” actually a genius? Probably. Was this 100-minute tribute to the world’s biggest sitcom as pointless as it was a total joy? Absolutely.Long rumoured, long delayed by Covid, yet finally here, the Friends reunion answers the question every cast member has been asked since the original series went off the air in 2004: when is Friends going to come back? Of course, Friends could never have come back in its original...