A Carroll man arrested in April for allegedly assaulting an individual with a baseball bat was sentenced last week. According to court records filed Tuesday, 29-year-old Phillip Kenneth Alley pled guilty to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor, and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Carroll County jail with all but two days suspended. Alley was arrested by the Carroll Police Department on April 7 in the 1000 block of Simon Avenue. Authorities say Alley struck the victim several times with a baseball bat and destroyed their cell phone and miscellaneous other items during the incident. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, a misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal mischief charge was dismissed.