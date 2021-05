Daniel Cormier is unsure that Stipe Miocic bulking up in weight would make a difference for the Cleveland native in a trilogy fight against Francis Ngannou. Retired two-division simultaneous champion Daniel Cormier recently said on his MMA podcast DC & Helwani that while it may be beneficial for Stipe Miocic to put on a bit of extra weight against Ngannou, ultimately it may not be enough to defeat the newly crowned heavyweight champion from Cameroon. Ngannou is currently on a five-fight winning streak, all of those wins coming by knockout.