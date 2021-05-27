newsbreak-logo
Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Reveals First Tease Of Concept Art

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnticipation is high for Marvel's Moon Knight series on Disney+, and while there is still a lot we don't know about the project yet, we do know that Isaac seems to be having no issue with getting into character. Mad Gene Media shared a behind-the-scenes image of Isaac, which shows the actor is standing in front of a wall of Moon Knight covers and artwork from the comics, though it also features some concept art from the series as well. The best part though is the somewhat chilling look in Isaac's eyes, and even though we can't see his expression in the photo, he seems to be channeling Marc Spector just fine.

comicbook.com
