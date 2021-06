Fans of the Nineties sitcom Friends are up in arms over the news that James Corden will be appearing in the highly anticipated reunion special.Details of the reunion were finally unveiled this week, including a long list of guest stars who will appear in the TV special.David Beckham, Justin Bieber, and BTS will also be featured, alongside Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai.However, it was Corden’s casting that had many complaining on social media, with much of the vitriol aimed at his habit of scoring cameo roles in major films, despite now being known...