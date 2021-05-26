Cruella Review: ‘Cruella’s’ High Fashion and Good Performances Overshadowed by Runtime
Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney's live-action CRUELLA. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cruella follows Emma Stone as Estella, a street smart grifter with dreams of making a name for herself in the fashion world. Her journey sees her befriend familiar thieves who are always looking for the angle. The trio build a life together in 1970s London until Estella's fashion sense piques the attention of fashion icon Baroness von Hellman. Their meeting sets Estella on a path that will lead her to become the villainous Cruella we all know.