Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Cruella Review: ‘Cruella’s’ High Fashion and Good Performances Overshadowed by Runtime

By Brandon Jones
lrmonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action CRUELLA. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cruella follows Emma Stone as Estella, a street smart grifter with dreams of making a name for herself in the fashion world. Her journey sees her befriend familiar thieves who are always looking for the angle. The trio build a life together in 1970s London until Estella’s fashion sense piques the attention of fashion icon Baroness von Hellman. Their meeting sets Estella on a path that will lead her to become the villainous Cruella we all know.

lrmonline.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Nina Simone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Fashion#Fashion Sense#Runtime#Movie Theaters#Pure Evil#Cruella Review#Disney Enterprises Inc#Dalmatians Begins#Pongo#Multiple Frantic Scenes#Befriend Familiar Thieves#Photo Courtesy#Dreams#Kids#London#Vil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emma Stone in ‘Cruella’: Film Review

In case you needed reminding: The One Hundred and One Dalmatians franchise has never been about the dogs. No — its real star is Cruella de Vil, the acerbic, deliciously biting antagonist with an unhinged fur obsession. Betty Lou Gerson voiced the character in the 1961 Disney animated film, investing...
Beauty & Fashionscreenanarchy.com

Review: CRUELLA Crushes the Competition

Leave the Dalmatians, get the fashion sense. The film opens in theaters on May 28 and will also be available to stream on Disney+ with Premier Access. Outlandishly stylish and fiendishly clever, Cruella upends expectations to demonstrate that origin stories can be roundly entertaining. Emma Stone narrates with a pronounced...
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Cruella’ is saved by its own unpretentiousness

How do you endear the audience to a woman who’s infamous for wanting to skin puppies? You Disneyfy her, it turns out—which is ridiculous to say about a character that’s belonged to Disney since 1961, but with Cruella, Disney makes de Vil safe, familiar, and broadly acceptable. If you wanted an origin story for the lady who’d kill for a good coat, that’s not what this is at all. Cruella is a near-total reimagining of the character. But who are we to complain about something new?
MoviesEscapist Magazine

Cruella Review in 3 Minutes

Darren Mooney is a self-professed nerd living on the East Coast of Ireland. He runs his a blog (the m0vie blog), co-hosts two weekly film podcasts (The 250, Scannain) and has written books on The X-Files and the films of Christopher Nolan. Ironically, his superpowers are at their strongest when his glasses are on.
Beauty & FashionInverse

Cruella : The Marvel Cinematic Universe, but make it fashion

The first ten minutes of Cruella are going to break the Internet. Even Disney’s classic Sleeping Beauty castle logo is revamped in black-and-white, signaling that this isn’t your regular Disney movie... It’s a little different. That’s confirmed when Cruella narrates her own birth, saying she’s always made a statement. Cut to: an infant with a shock of two-tone black-and-white hair. These first few seconds are a microcosm of the film as a whole: unabashed, on-the-nose, but always hyper-aware of what it wants to be.
Cell Phonesd23.com

Download These Cruella Wallpapers to Add Fashion to Your Phone

We’re celebrating all things Cruella, in advance of the film’s debut in just a few days’ time… And what better way to bring of that same rebellious, revengeful fun into your daily life than by adding some style to your smartphone?. These brand-new phone wallpapers feature Cruella (Emma Stone) in...
MoviesPosted by
AFP

'Cruella' pits Stone vs. Thompson in punk Disney fashion duel

Pitting one of its most memorable villains against a fearsome new foe, Disney's devilishly fashionable "Cruella" is one of the studio's darkest movies yet, according to star Emma Stone. The live-action "101 Dalmatians" origin story, out Friday, is set in a Vivienne Westwood punk-inspired London world, complete with a 1970s rock-influenced soundtrack and all manner of Afghan coats, maxi skirts and wet-look boots. Stone plays a young Cruella De Vil, whose rebellious streak has not yet reached the point of skinning Dalmatians in the name of haute couture. An ambitious, upstart designer, Cruella quickly crosses paths with the formidable Baroness von Hellman -- played by Emma Thompson -- who thinks nothing of using her power, influence and even violence to crush youthful pretenders to her fashion empire.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Variety

Costuming ‘Cruella’: The Fashion Behind a Villainous Disney Origin Story

Cruella de Vil has always been known for her notorious and outlandish sartorial statements, but how her signature black-and-white looks came to be is a story unto itself. Director Craig Gillespie traces the Disney villain’s origin story in the new live-action feature film “Cruella,” which follows Estella (played by Emma Stone, who also serves as an executive producer), a young, quick-witted, fashion-obsessed orphan in 1970s London. The budding talent crosses paths with her nemesis, iconic designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), setting the stage for Estella’s descent into madness as vengeance-filled antihero Cruella, played by Glenn Close in 1996’s “101 Dalmatians.”
Petsshowbizjunkies.com

Review: ‘Cruella’ Stitches Together a Fashionable Revenge Tale

Consider me stunned. Okay, “stunned” might be too strong an adjective but I will admit to being more than just simply pleasantly surprised by Disney’s devilishly entertaining Cruella. Even lifelong dog lovers will be won over with this engaging tale of loss, loyalty, and cut-throat high fashion hijinks that reveals the hidden backstory of 101 Dalmatians’ canine-hating villain.
Beauty & Fashionvitalthrills.com

Cruella Review: The Emmas Deliver the Fireworks

Stylish, calculating and beautiful with a pair of perfectly-pitched performances from its two leads, Cruella is an apt reflection of the life its heroine (Emma Stone) wants to lead but may be a decade too late in getting there. A prequel humanizing a villain from a 50-year-old film who literally...
MoviesFirst Showing

Review: Craig Gillespie's 'Cruella' Offers Sympathy for the de Vil

Dodie Smith's 1956 children's novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians originally introduced the world to Cruella de Vil, a fashion-obsessed heiress who kidnaps a litter of Dalmatian puppies to create a spotted fur coat. When Walt Disney read the book back in 1957, he immediately obtained the rights and assigned Bill Peet (Cinderella, Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty) to write the animated adaptation. 1961's 101 Dalmatians was a worldwide box office success, so much so that it was re-issued to cinemas four times: in 1969, 1979, 1985, and 1991. In 1996, Disney released a live-action version, starring Glenn Close as the iconic fashion criminal. Both the animated film and the live-action movie have spawned sequels, but now the franchise's villain is getting her own origin story with Cruella, starring the Academy Award winner Emma Stone.
Beauty & FashionMorning Journal

‘Cruella’ punk-rocks its way through a fun, fashionable origin story for ‘Dalmatians’ villain | Movie review

“Cruella” is some wicked fun. Yes, you can’t help but think of the massively popular musical “Wicked” — which gives you a new perspective on the Wicked Witch of the West via a story that happens before Dorothy finds her way to Oz — when examining “Cruella,” a prequel to the cute 1996 live-action movie “101 Dalmatians” and its poorly reviewed 2000 sequel, “102 Dalmatians.”
Houston, TXHouston Press

Reviews For The Uneasily Quarantined:Cruella

MR. BLONDE: Are you gonna bark all day little doggie? Or are you gonna bite?. Brief Plot Synopsis: London's fashion scene is all bark, some bite. Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 3.5 pairs of albino African endangered rhino slippers out of 5. Tagline: "Hello cruel world." Better...
Beauty & Fashionarcamax.com

'Cruella' review: Emma Stone is wickedly wonderful in Disney's stylish prequel

Imagine “The Devil Wears Prada” on steroids, set in ’70s London, with Anne Hathaway’s character vengeful rather than sweet. Sounds kind of great, right?. When I first heard about “Cruella,” the live-action Disney origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, I may have rolled my eyes a bit. This is me going back in time to retract that eye-rolling: “Cruella” is an absolute kick, and if you’ve been looking for a reason to go back to movie theaters, here it is.
Beauty & FashionMiami Herald

‘Cruella’ review: Disney villain’s origin story a dizzying if uneven ride

There are some canonical Disney characters who simply demand further interrogation. The maniacally fur-obsessed fashionista Cruella De Vil, who tormented the young Darling family and their Dalmatian puppies in “101 Dalmatians,” and even has her own theme song, has had a grip on our imaginations since the animated feature in 1961. Glenn Close staked quite a claim on role in the 1996 live-action film, and now Emma Stone dons the two-tone wig in an attempt to explicate just why Cruella was so hungry for those puppy pelts.
MoviesDispatch

Review: Emma Stone's 'Cruella' fashions the coolest Disney movie in forever

With a wickedly impressive fashion sense, an electric retro soundtrack and its sinfully entertaining title character, “Cruella” is the coolest Disney film in forever. No stranger to vilified female icons, director Craig Gillespie (the man responsible for the brilliantly gonzo “I, Tonya”) takes on another complicated rebel in none other than the dastardly, puppy-killing “101 Dalmatians” villainess Cruella de Vil. In the delightfully madcap crime comedy (★★★½ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access Friday) set in 1970s punk London, Disney’s all-time queen of mean garners new life with Emma Stone giving her over-the-top personality, with a deliciously smarmy Emma Thompson as a foil who brings out the best and worst in her.
Beauty & FashionNPR

In 'Cruella', The De Vil's In The Details

One of the biggest, baddest and certainly most stylish of Disney villains is getting an origin story. In the new film Cruella, Emma Stone plays young Estella, an orphan on the streets of London in the 1970s. She's a thief with an eye for fashion, whose life fatefully intertwines with imperious fashion designer the Baroness, played with icy hauteur by Emma Thompson. Their relationship is both a mentorship and rivalry, as Estella secretly adopts the masked identity of Cruella, an avant-garde designer (for Disney, anyway), and... vigilante, who's out for revenge.
Beauty & Fashiontheaureview.com

Film Review: Cruella is exhilarating to witness & delectably good fun

Cruella tells the story of the titular villain (played by Emma Stone) back in her early days before she became the monstrous, despicable fashion icon/dog-killer we know today. Known formerly as Estella, we briefly follow her childhood in 1964 as she revels in her rebellious streak as she punches her way through school both physically and mentally. She has much spirit and determination but she is seen as disorderly and out of control. However, she is tempered with love and compassion thanks to her mother Catherine (Emily Beecham) who sees the good in her.