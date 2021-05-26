Cruella Review: ‘Cruella’s’ High Fashion and Good Performances Overshadowed by Runtime

Pitting one of its most memorable villains against a fearsome new foe, Disney's devilishly fashionable "Cruella" is one of the studio's darkest movies yet, according to star Emma Stone. The live-action "101 Dalmatians" origin story, out Friday, is set in a Vivienne Westwood punk-inspired London world, complete with a 1970s rock-influenced soundtrack and all manner of Afghan coats, maxi skirts and wet-look boots. Stone plays a young Cruella De Vil, whose rebellious streak has not yet reached the point of skinning Dalmatians in the name of haute couture. An ambitious, upstart designer, Cruella quickly crosses paths with the formidable Baroness von Hellman -- played by Emma Thompson -- who thinks nothing of using her power, influence and even violence to crush youthful pretenders to her fashion empire.