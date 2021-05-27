Tom Hiddleston Is in a Lot of Trouble in New Loki TV Spot

Well, that didn't take long. Only hours after Tom Hiddleston officially announced that Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki would be moving its premiere up to Wednesday, June 9 (and claiming Wednesdays as the "new Fridays"), fans are getting a new look at streaming series. In "Doing Great," Time Variance Authority (TVA) Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) shows that he knows exactly who he's dealing with when it comes to Loki- though we're not sure Loki has the same "world view" as Mobius does when it comes to his "past adventures." And yet, it's interesting because Mobius continues to keep seeing an aspect of good in him.