Tom Hiddleston Is in a Lot of Trouble in New Loki TV Spot

By Maggie Dela Paz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand new TV spot for Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated MCU series Loki has been released, featuring new footage of Tom Hiddleston’s return as the God of Mischief. The video features Owen Wilson’s Mobius as he makes it clear to Loki that the timeline is in chaos because of him, while also highlighting the several tasks he must do for the Time Variance Authority. The Disney+ series is set to premiere on Wednesday, June 9, the first MCU series to take up that timeslot.

