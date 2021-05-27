newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Rose Byrne builds an empire in new trailer for ‘Physical’

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleTV+ has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming series starring Rose Byrne in her best lyric leotard, ‘Physical.’. The 10-episode dramedy is set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image…. that is until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

www.heyuguys.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sparks
Person
Rose Byrne
Person
Lou Taylor Pucci
Person
Rory Scovel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Appletv#Personal Demons#Trailers#Funny#Husband#Empowerment#Videotape#Aerobics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Movies/Film

‘Infinite’ Trailer: The Mark Wahlberg Reincarnation Action Flick Heads to Paramount+ in June

Mark Wahlberg is a reincarnated action hero in the Infinite trailer. This Antoine Fuqua-directed sci-fi movie was originally meant for theaters, but now it’s headed directly to Paramount+ as the nascent streaming service tries to build up subscribers. Here, Wahlberg plays a character who learns he has lived a whole bunch of past lives – and he’s not alone. Watch the Infinite trailer below.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Rafe Spall: ‘Madonna came up and started grinding me. A circle formed’

For all the standing ovations, Hollywood roles and parties with stars, nothing beats the rough and tumble of real life for actor Rafe Spall. The play was going well. It was going very well, a Broadway production of Pinter’s Betrayal, starring Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz as a married couple and Rafe Spall as her lover – the last thing Mike Nichols directed before he died. It was a hit; so much so that one night Madonna invited the cast round for dinner. “So I went to dinner,” says Spall.
CelebritiesSHAPE

The Lifelong Wellness Practices Rose Byrne Will Never Quit

As the months of quarantine crawled by, Rose Byrne learned a fun new skill: crafting cocktails. "I got into being an artisanal cocktail waitress," she says, laughing. "But I'm really slow at it. For me, it's time consuming and labor intensive. My husband [actor Bobby Cannavale] will be like, 'I've been waiting for 25 minutes.'" For the record, she and Bobby aren't actually married, but they call each other husband and wife. (Because after nine years together and two kids, why not?) They are currently living on the West Coast (Rose has been working there) with their young sons, Rafa and Rocco. At this point, the glamour of the Hollywood red carpet seems like something from another planet. "All my beauty routines have gone out the window," says Rose, 41. "I spend my days covered in markers, Play-Doh, and flour."
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

New Trailer: “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

Sony Pictures Animation has released the first trailer for “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth and reportedly final film in the fantasy-comedy family film franchise. Genndy Tartakovsky, who directed the three prior films and co-wrote the third, is returning as the screenwriter on this fourth installment with Jennifer Kluska and Derek...
TV & Videosiclarified.com

Apple Posts Official Trailer for 'Physical' [Video]

Apple has posted the official trailer for 'Physical', a new series coming to Apple TV+. Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) is a quietly tormented housewife in ’80s San Diego, who, behind closed doors, battles extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice. But things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success.
TV & Videosthisisrnb.com

New Series Trailer: QUEENS

Music fans rejoice! After weeks of teasing, ABC announced that the star studded new show Queens has officially been picked up for a full season by the network. The scripted music series features singer Brandy, rapper Eve, Naturi Naughton of 3LW fame, and actress Nadine Velazquez. The series centers around...
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

The New Sweet Tooth Trailer and Poster!

Netflix has revealed the new Sweet Tooth trailer and poster, which preview the anticipated series launching on the streaming service on June 4. You can view both the Sweet Tooth trailer and poster below!. Sweet Tooth is an adaptation of the DC Comics’ Vertigo comic book series written and drawn...
TV & VideosCollider

First 'Ghosts' Trailer Reveals Rose McIver's CBS Comedy

Ghosts, the new supernatural comedy featuring iZombie star Rose McIver, has just gained its first trailer. The series co-stars rapper and Pitch Perfect actor Utkarsh Ambudkar. Ghosts follows a couple, Samantha and Jay (McIver and Ambudkar), who inherits a large bed & breakfast that is haunted by many spirits. The series is actually based on a hit BBC One show of the same name that began airing in 2019. BBC Studios will serve as executive producers on the CBS remake.
TV & Videosithinkdiff.com

Apple TV+ releases official trailer of upcoming drama series ‘Physical’ coming on June 18

The official trailer of Apple TV+’s new ‘Physical’ series is out now. Starring Sheila Rubin as Rose Byrne, ‘Physical’ is a motivational drama series situated in the 1980s San Diego. The show is directed and executive produced by Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Laing. Other executive producers of the series are Annie Weisman, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, and others.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple shares first trailer for Apple TV+ drama 'Physical'

The first trailer of "Physical" shows a struggling housewife begin her journey to an aerobics empire, premieres June 18 on Apple TV+. The 10-episode original series, created by Annie Weisman, stars Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a woman who gets hooked on aerobics and starts a business videotaping the exercise. The dark comedy seeks to capture the journey of an enterprising woman in 1980s San Diego.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

First trailer and images for mob drama The Birthday Cake starring Val Kilmer, Ewan McGregor and Shiloh Fernandez

Ahead of its release this June, a trailer and images have been released for the upcoming crime drama The Birthday Cake which follows Gio (Shiloh Fernandez) as he attends a memorial held for the 10th anniversary of his father’s death, hosted by his mafia boss uncle (Val Kilmer), and finds his life changed forever when he begins to piece together what really happened to his father; take a look here…
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

See Pictures And The Trailer For ‘Only Murders In The Building’

“A great murder mystery unpeels itself like an onion” Steve Martin’s character says at the beginning of the trailer and yes, I am now looking at onions differently. “Secrets are the fun part,” Selena Gomez‘s character says, which hey – we’re thinking could be true – for anything besides murder.
Moviesdailydead.com

Watch the New Trailer for WEREWOLVES WITHIN

Werewolves Within is the latest film from Josh Ruben and, after recently being acquired by IFC Films, we have a look at the brand new trailer! For those who missed it, here's the previous acquisition announcement:. IFC Films announced today that it is acquiring North American rights to WEREWOLVES WITHIN...