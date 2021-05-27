newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in Cruella

By Sarah
laineygossip.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruella opens with a precociously malicious child named Estella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland), born with distinctive two-tone hair and a mean streak a mile wide, repeatedly getting in trouble at school. Her mother, Catherine (Emily Beecham), pleads with Estella to be nice, to get along, to not be “Cruella”, the nickname bestowed on Estella when she acts out. For love of her mother, Estella agrees, but bullies at school must be stood up to, and so “Cruella” keeps poking out from the crevices in Estella’s nice-girl façade, fighting back against rude boys and defending her friend, Anita Darling. Oh yeah, Cruella establishes a pre-existing link between 101 Dalmatians protagonists Anita (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Roger (What We Do in the Shadows’ Kayvan Novak). Her entire deal is just that she sees the Dalmatians one day and goes, “Want that coat,” but NOW she has a whole backstory with Anita and Roger that makes her later theft of their beloved dogs seem especially, well, cruel.

www.laineygossip.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Nicholas Britell
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Emily Beecham
Person
Horace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Princesses#Seifert Cleveland#Dalmatians#Dickensian#Dior#The Villains Division#Stone Revels#Faux Dalmatian Fur#Love#Killer#Rude Boys#Han Solo#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesNew Haven Register

What to Watch in May: 'Pose' Final Season, New 'Star Wars' Series and Emma Stone as 'Cruella'

It’s May, and when it comes to entertainment, that means only one thing: the beginning of the summer movie season. Except maybe not this year. While theaters have started to stir back to life and resume business as usual as more of the moviegoing public gets vaccinated and feels safe returning to theaters, for the second year in a row the summer movie season has been punted a little down the road.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

#HalfwaytoHalloween: Meet Cruella– the New Queen of Mean

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: mkilwein. To continue the #HalfwaytoHalloween celebration, we’re excited to see a new look at the most notoriously fashionable character, Cruella de Vil. Disney’s newest film “Cruella” explores the fascinating tale of how a gifted, nonconforming young girl named Estella evolved into the stylish villain Cruella we fear yet love today.
TV & VideosNewsTimes

What to Watch on Disney+: New 'Star Wars,' Classic X-Men Films and Emma Stone's 'Cruella'

Is it possible we’ll be getting a new Star Wars or Marvel series every month on Disney+? That seems to be the service’s ambition. This month sees the debut of the hotly anticipated Star Wars: The Bad Batch, but it would be a typically bustling month for Disney+ even without it, thanks to choices that include some vintage selections and a new theatrical feature (for a small extra fee). Here are some of the most promising offerings.
Beauty & Fashionnerdsandbeyond.com

‘Cruella’ Character Posters & Featurette Released

Ahead of the premiere of Disney’s live-action Cruella on Disney+, character posters for Baroness, Jasper, Horace, Anita, and the fashionably villainous Cruella as well as a new featurette have been released. Directed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella follows the early becomings of Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London, viewers will...
PetsThe Guardian

Lock up your puppies: how Cruella de Vil became a fashion icon

In an era of wellness, veganism and ethical consumerism, Cruella de Vil, complete with toxic green cigarette smoke and Dalmatian blood lust, is the ultimate transgressive style icon. Spending her days scheming, drowning kittens and laughing maniacally, Cruella has been Hollywood’s greatest fashion baddie since she upstaged all 101 Dalmatians...
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

2 New TV Spots For Disney's CRUELLA and a "Becoming Cruella" Featurette

Disney has shared a couple of new promo spots and featurette for its upcoming film Cruella. The TV spots are titled “Origins” and “Her Story” and they focus on the origins of Cruella de Vil. The featurette includes Emma Stone talking about becoming the classic Disney villain. Both videos offer some fun new footage if that’s something you’re interested in.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

New Clip for “Cruella” Features “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + The Machine

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE SET TO PERFORM NEW ORIGINAL SONG “CALL ME CRUELLA” AS FEATURED IN DISNEY’S ALL-NEW LIVE ACTION FILM “CRUELLA”. CRUELLA ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK WITH SONGS FEATURED IN THE FILM PLUS CRUELLA ORIGINAL SCORE ALBUM BY. OSCAR® NOMINATED COMPOSER NICHOLAS BRITELL SET FOR RELEASE MAY 21. –...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Emma Stone’s Shoulder Injury Weirdly Benefitted Disney’s Cruella

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Emma Stone has been set to play Disney’s young Cruella de Vil since 2016. But somehow, just as she would finally get the chance to step on set and don the black and white wig, the La La Land actress suffered an injury when she slipped and broke her shoulder. At the time, reports spread regarding how Stone’s accident may have negatively impacted the live-action prequel. As it turns out, this was a blessing in disguise.
Beauty & Fashion/Film

‘Cruella’ Featurette: Hey, at Least Emma Stone Looks Like She’s Having Fun Here

Here’s yet another look at Cruella that makes the movie look…questionable, at best. Emma Stone plays the 101 Dalmations villain in her youth, before she decided to start murdering puppies for fashion. This new Cruella featurette has star Stone talking about how fun it is to play such a wicked character, and I have no doubt that she’s correct. Still, how do you make a sympathetic origin story for someone who kills puppies? Beats me! Ask Mr. Walt Disney, and watch the featurette below.
Celebritiesthehendersonnews.com

Glenn Close wants to reprise Cruella de Vil role

Glenn Close wants to play Cruella de Vil again. The 74-year-old actress played the iconic Disney villain in the 1996 live-action adaptation of '101 Dalmatians' and reprised the part in the sequel '102 Dalmatians' and has revealed that she has another story in mind for the character. Glenn said: "I...
MoviesInside the Magic

A Guide to Disney’s Different Versions of Cruella de Vil

Several other actresses have taken on the role of Disney’s Cruella de Vil over the years in both animated and live-action incarnations. Let’s take a look at the history of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil in Disney movies. Who voiced Cruella de Vil in the 1961 film One Hundred...
Beauty & Fashionmouseinfo.com

CREULLA debuts new character posters, Emma Stone featurette

Emma Stone features today in a new featurette for CRUELLA talking about the deliciously villainous role for Disney’s upcoming live action feature. In addition, we also get five new character posters offering a good look at Anita, Jasper, and Horace who we know as characters from the animated 101 Dalmatians film plus the fabulous Emma Thompson as the Baroness.