Well, American Idol is one of the most recognized and most celebrated shows in the history of reality shows that have come on tv and now the show is going through some replacements and also new judges are coming to fill the shoes of other judges and now a new thing as Chris Martin is going to be the part of the show and is going to mentor the contestants in the best way possible so that they can perform better in the show as we all know that the competition on the show is too high and to get the best out of them they will require an experienced person who is going help them in their venture of becoming next Idol for the country, the person who is going to hold the title.