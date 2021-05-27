newsbreak-logo
Daphne Bridgerton is back in white

By Lainey
laineygossip.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were a lot of reasons why Bridgerton is so popular – the gossip, the romance, the family drama, the Regé-Jean Page, and as Sarah has written about, the costumes and the sets. What’s your favourite Daphne Bridgerton costume? Mine is the outfit she wore for her debut with the Queen. I mean, it would have to be, right? Her Majesty pronounced her “flawless”.

