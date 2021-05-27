Daphne Bridgerton is back in white

Well, we can try not to think about the Duke, but this certainly eases matters of the heart: Netflix announced today that Rupert Evans has been cast as Edmund Bridgerton, the “loving and devoted husband” of Violet Bridgerton and an “endlessly patient and kind father” to his eight children, who takes “special pride in guiding his eldest son, Anthony, through life.” The character will, presumably, be appearing through flashback or dream sequences, as it was established in Bridgerton’s first season that a period of time had passed since his tragic death. Evans, who’s best known for his recurring roles in Charmed and The Man in the High Castle, joins a large number of new cast members for season two, which includes Simone Ashley as Anthony’s headstrong love interest and the show’s new female lead. This should be one hell of a social season.